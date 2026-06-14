Sibongile Happiness Ngwadla from Umlazi is set to go on trial in July for allegedly kidnapping five-year-old Simphiwe Ntobeko Xaba in August 2025, killing him

The State alleges she took the child while his mother was at work following an argument between the two women, then sent messages demanding R60,000

Ngwadla made a brief appearance in the Durban High Court and indicated she intends to plead guilty, with the matter postponed to 20 July for trial

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A 5-year-old who was kidnapped and murdered. Images: @IOLnews

Source: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal woman is heading to trial in July for one of the most heartbreaking cases. Sibongile Happiness Ngwadla appeared briefly at the Durban High Court for a pre-trial conference, where she indicated she would be applying for Legal Aid representation. She faces charges of extortion, kidnapping and murder in connection with the death of five-year-old Simphiwe Ntobeko Xaba from Umlazi.

According to the indictment, Ngwadla and the child's mother, Ntombifikile Xaba, had been involved in an argument before the incident. On 22 August 2025, while Ntombifikile was at work, Ngwadla allegedly took Simphiwe from his home. Over the days that followed, she allegedly moved around the area with him, sleeping at different places. She then sent messages to the child's mother demanding R60,000 for his return.

A mother's worst nightmare

Between 22 and 24 August 2025, Ngwadla allegedly killed the little boy and dumped his body in a river in Umlazi. His body was found on 28 August 2025. The cause of death could not be fully confirmed at autopsy due to decomposition, but drowning was listed as something to be considered.

In court, Judge President Thoba Poyo-Dlwati noted that Ngwadla had indicated an intention to plead guilty. The judge advised her to discuss this with the Legal Aid lawyer who would be appointed to represent her before the trial begins. The case was postponed to 20 July 2026.

Simphiwe was only five years old.

View the Facebook post here.

SA furious with the Umlazi kidnapping and murder trial

People were devastated and furious:

@CedricJohnson wrote:

"Poor kid."

@LizomaLizozo said:

"She doesn't even deserve to go to prison. She needs to follow him. I wish the death sentence could come back because our people have turned into animals. Killing someone is just like killing a bird."

@BeatriceRamabitle wrote:

"She deserves a death sentence. She's the devil incarnate."

@TrevorMatthews said:

"Hope it's the same judge that sentenced those two demons that tortured their sister."

@VanessaWillemse wrote:

"I remember this story. It is extremely sad, and I hope she is harshly dealt with."

@NatalieBazley said:

"We need the death penalty. This woman must get life, no parole."

@HeatherVleghert said:

"Poor mother will never hold her son again. Death penalty for murderers."

@KaileenaCaelieJadairn said:

"I wish the community lets her get a taste of their justice too. RIP sweet boy, condolences to his family."

Comments on a Facebook post. Images: @IOLnews

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News