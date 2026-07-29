A video showed a foreign national woman being confronted inside her hair salon in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

The woman was told she was not needed and was pressured to shut her business and leave

The clip drew hundreds of comments from South Africans deeply disturbed by how the confrontation unfolded

A salon owner on the left and a gentleman in his car on the right. Images: @mr_abekah31/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A foreign salon owner in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, was filmed being forced out of her own shop in a video that left thousands of viewers shaken. The clip was posted on TikTok by @mr_abekah31 on 28 July 2026 and quickly drew widespread attention.

The footage was filmed inside a small, fully stocked salon filled with hair care products, wigs, and beauty supplies. The woman was seated behind her desk when she was approached. Those confronting her told her bluntly that she was not wanted, warning her that if she returned and reopened, she would face further trouble. Visibly emotional, she gathered herself and walked out of the business she had built, with the camera following close behind.

Confrontation caught on camera

The scene reflects a wider pattern of harassment that foreign shop owners in South Africa have faced during a period of intense social tension over undocumented migration. Anti-immigrant sentiment has intensified in many communities, with some groups targeting foreign-owned businesses and demanding to see the legal status of owners before pressuring them to leave.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly stated that unmanaged migration poses a risk to social order, but has also warned South Africans against taking the law into their own hands. The government has introduced stricter enforcement measures, including faster deportation processes and penalties for employers hiring undocumented workers.

Mzansi reacts to the salon video

South Africans flooded the comments section on the TikTok page, with many expressing sorrow and disagreement with how the woman was treated:

@RAMANAGA ERIC wrote:

"😭😭💔 I am South African, but this is heartbreaking 😭"

@Susan Paundi said:

"God is watching, this is heartbreaking, may the God of vengeance be with you, mama."

@mkabayikajama3 shared:

"There is nothing to remember here, our country has been undermined far too long."

Watch the video that is sparking the conversation below:

More on foreigner-related tensions in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Malawian domestic worker who allegedly fled with R1 million in jewellery and Kruger coins.

recently reported on a Malawian domestic worker who allegedly fled with R1 million in jewellery and Kruger coins. A Ugandan travel creator toured Freedom Square in Kampala, a memorial honouring South African freedom fighters, sparking debate amid rising anti-foreigner tensions back home.

Alleged Zulu workers were chased off a Limpopo work site by local residents in a tense confrontation, sparking mixed reactions over rising tribal divisions.

Source: Briefly News