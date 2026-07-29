The Johannesburg High Court made a ruling on Brown Mogotsi's latest application to be granted bail

The North West businessman faces five charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and perjury

Mogotsi has had two applications for bail denied before, due to unverifiable addresses and lack of new evidence

Brown Mogotsi's urgent bail application has been dismissed. Image: Radio 786

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has successfully blocked a third attempt by businessman Brown Mogotsi to secure bail.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the businessman’s appeal on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. Magaboke Mohlatlole, NPA Communications Officer, confirmed that the High Court found Mogotsi didn’t introduce new facts to justify a reconsideration of his bail status.

The NPA welcomed the judgment, noting that it affirmed the principles governing bail applications and protects the integrity of the criminal justice system.

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Mogotsi faces five charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, defeating the ends of justice, and perjury.

Mogotsi has been denied bail twice

The Johannesburg Magistrates' Court first refused Mogotsi bail on 4 June 2026. At that hearing, the investigating officer testified that three residential addresses submitted by Mogotsi, his wife, and his landlord could not be verified through valid documentation. The court also heard that Mogotsi had previously failed to meet investigators as agreed and was considered difficult to trace.

An affidavit from the investigating officer also alleged that Mogotsi attempted to solicit a bribe in the holding cells to prevent bail opposition.

A second application, heard on 29 June 2026, was also denied. The court ruled that submissions from Mogotsi's legal team amounted to a reshuffling of previously considered evidence rather than legitimate new facts. Separately, the court heard allegations that Mogotsi had attempted to pressure a neighbour, from prison, into changing her statement about his place of residence.

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Mogotsi's vehicle was deemed to be unroadworthy

Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.

The roadworthiness of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.

Source: Briefly News