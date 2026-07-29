Zeus, a 15-year-old cheetah at a South African wildlife sanctuary, developed a sweet morning habit of wandering into the house to greet his carers

The cheetah began spending more time around the people he trusts after losing his lifelong companion, Zara, earlier this year

A video of Zeus's morning visit captured hearts around the world, with viewers comparing him to a giant house cat

A 15-year-old cheetah named Zeus has become an unlikely morning regular at a certified wildlife sanctuary in South Africa. Every day, as soon as the kettle begins to boil and the back door swings open, Zeus wanders inside to check on the people he calls family.

A cheetah developed a cute morning routine. Image: @libranwildlifereserve

Source: Instagram

The video posted 29 July 2026 shows Zeus padding through the kitchen while his carers greet him warmly. "Morning Zissie! Good morning, good morning! Smells like coffee? Do you want some water?" one of them says as he moves through the room with quiet confidence.

Cheetah starts new morning ritual

According to the Libran Wildlife Reserve, the routine began to intensify after Zeus lost his lifelong companion, Zara, earlier this year. Since then, he has chosen to spend more time around the people he knows and trusts. Some mornings he takes a slow wander through the house before heading back outside. Other times, a quick hello is all he needs before he finds a sunny patch to settle into.

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The sanctuary emphasised that Zeus has a large outdoor habitat and moves freely between his enclosure and the house whenever it is safe to do so. The morning visits, they wrote, have become one of their favourite parts of the day. Watch Zeus's morning visit to the kitchen below:

The world falls for cheetah

People across the globe were completely charmed by the big cat's gentle demeanour, flooding the comments with warmth.

@embellish_or_perish said:

"He is gorgeous 😍😍😍"

@dani_mcsmith noticed:

"Purring the entire time 🥺❤️"

@vsmedia wrote:

"With love, kindness and patience, we can all coexist look at how calm and confident he is."

@shouldaboughtmeflowers joked:

"He's checking if you've put the kettle on yet. He's a man of routine. ☕️ ❤️"

@dionne.appuhamyge shared:

"I love watching Zeus 😍❤️ He is such a sweet boy ❤️"

@reilly.denton laughed:

"Love how he just wanders in 😂"

@kooltje77 added:

"What a beautiful animal he is ❤️ and what a wonderful life he has with you all. I'm looking forward to the next video. Lots of love from the Netherlands ❤️"

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South Africans reacted to a close encounter reality TV star JoJo Robinson and her husband experienced with a cheetah at Leopard Mountain Safari Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal.

A South African woman's heartwarming video of feeding two eland antelopes from her window has captured the attention of social media.

The severe flooding in Kruger National Park showcased the challenges faced by wildlife and conservation efforts in the wake of this natural disaster.

Source: Briefly News