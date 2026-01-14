Aerial footage shows severe flooding in Kruger National Park, with large areas submerged

SANParks has issued warnings, closed gates, and evacuated camps as precautionary measures

Social media users reacted with concern for wildlife, staff, and the surrounding environment

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Aerial footage capturing severe flooding in South Africa’s Kruger National Park has sparked concern among conservationists and social media users.

A group of people viewing two rhinos at a game park. Image: Martin Harvey

Source: Getty Images

The video, shared online by Safraaz Suliman on January 13, 2026, shows the Pafuri region almost entirely submerged, highlighting the scale of the natural disaster.

The Facebook user Safraaz Suliman captioned the footage saying:

"Pafuri region in full flood 13 January 2026."

Safraaz Suliman's clip provided a rare perspective of the extent of the flooding, with large swathes of grassland, riverbanks, and access roads covered in water.

Online users noted that some parts of the park appeared completely cut off, raising questions about the safety of wildlife and park staff in the affected area. According to Nova News, the South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued warnings for visitors to exercise extreme caution, advising against travelling to low-lying areas and riverbeds.

Several camps, including Shingwedzi, Sirheni, and Bateleur, have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The Pafuri and Giriyondo gates have been closed, and visitors are urged to monitor weather updates and follow official instructions.

The flooding has also raised concerns about the impact on local ecosystems and wildlife habitats. SANParks is working to assess the damage and mitigate any long-term effects.

"The safety of guests, staff, and surrounding communities remains our highest priority," said JP Louw, spokesperson for SANParks, who told the publication mentioned above.

The Kruger National Park is one of South Africa’s most popular tourist destinations, is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including elephants, lions, hippos, and crocodiles. Heavy rainfall in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces over the past week has contributed to rising river levels, causing many low-lying areas to flood.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with the South African Weather Service issuing a level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall in the area. Visitors are advised to plan conservatively, travel early, and stay informed about weather conditions.

Aerial views that captured the Kruger National Park flooding. Image: Safraaz Suliman

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to Kruger National Park flooding disaster

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thought on the natural disaster, saying:

Itsile'Kgosi Pastor Moreiks inquired:

"Are the animals okay?"

Nathasha Meyer expressed:

"Oh my Lord Jesus, please the people, animals and birds. Please, Lord Jesus, remember your covenant that you would let the earth flood again. Please remember, Lord Jesus, the rainbow you gave us as a sign. Lord Jesus, please help the people, animals, and birds. They need you, Father, amen, thank you Lord Jesus, amen."

Phyllis Williams stated:

"The land will love its soaking. Hopefully, the wildlife find high ground."

Rachel Naidoo replied:

"Nature unleashed its wrath upon us ...poor animals."

Doreen Wierenga commented:

"The most beautiful part of the Kruger."

Watch the video below:

3 Briefly News stories about floods in SA

Source: Briefly News