The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, said that the government is working on assessing land to relocate families affected by the Eastern Cape floods

Thousands of Eastern Cape residents were left homeless when floods, which killed over 80 people, devastated the province

Simelane said the government is checking the registry of national public works to identify lands they can use

Minister Thembi Simelane said the government is assessing the Eastern Cape floods' damage. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — The Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane said that the government gives victims R12,000 to rebuild their homes. She identified two pieces of private land that will be used to erect temporary structures for the more than 5,000 people affected by the deadly Eastern Cape floods, which claimed scores of lives.

Minister Thembi Simelane visited Mthatha

According to SABC News, Simelane commenced her three-day visit to the Eastern Cape on 18 June 2025 to assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods. She said that it is painful that families are still looking for their loved ones, and are salvaging their belongings from their homes.

Simelane announced that the national day of mourning for those who lost their lives in the floods will be on 20 June. She said that the government is struggling to find land for those who have been left homeless.

"Land parcels are not available from the government," she said.

Family members of those who died in the Eastern Cape floods were heartbroken. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Government looking for land for victims

Simelane said the government identified two units of land that have not been assessed. She added that land in the hands of the government and traditional leaders should be prioritized. Simelane confirmed that resettling the homeless will take time. She also said that the government could give a grant of R12,000 per family to get building materials.

What you need to know about the Eastern Cape floods

Deputy President Paul Mashatile promised that the government would assist the victims of the Eastern Cape floods

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, called for the evacuation and relocation of residents affected by the floods to safer areas

The Eastern Cape death toll rose to 67 on 12 June, and the government declared a national disaster

The death toll shot up to 78 the following day as the crisis in the province deepened and more people were reported missing

By 14 June, the death toll had risen to 86 as the government continued searching for victims

Extortionists target Gift of the Givers in the Eastern Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that employees of the Gift of the Givers were targeted by extortionists during their work to assist flood-impacted victims. An incident happened in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality.

The workers were on their way to provide water to a community in Mthatha when the extortionists prevented them. The South African Police Service is investigating the allegations.

