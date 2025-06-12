Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa called for the relocation of residents affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape

Hlabisa urged the government to move residents living in low-lying areas to safer and suitable areas

This comes after the recent floods that claimed 57 lives and left many homeless in the Eastern Cape

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa wants residents living in low-lying areas in the Eastern Cape. Hlabisa urged the government to move the affected individuals to safe and suitable areas.

Hlabisa urged the affected individuals to cooperate and work together. Image: PatriotMarc/X

Source: Twitter

What did Hlabisa say?

Hlabisa said that the government needs to make a very hard decision to save lives. He said that the affected people were not placed in these unsafe areas by the government. Hlabisa urged the affected individuals to cooperate and work together to find a place where these people can build new homes.

He said that the government housing programme will take time, as it is a separate programme. Hlabisa said that waiting for the housing programme is a process because the weather and climate are not waiting for anyone and are very unpredictable.

57 lives claimed

The death toll currently stands at 57, and search and rescue teams are currently searching for missing individuals. Four learners who were travelling in a taxi that was swept away in the floods are still missing.

Hlabisa emphasised that saving lives is the top priority while the government is busy assessing the damage caused by the floods.

Hlabisa said that the government need to take a very hard decision to save lives.. Image: Trendingblog247/x

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Netizens took to social media to share their opinions regarding the floods in the Eastern Cape and the government's response to the damage.

@musa_mansa said:

"This is alarming. How do we keep having casualties every year? Are we not learning and mitigating a we proceed?"

@jikigqina said:

"This is the biggest disaster we've ever experienced. Condolences to all who lost their loved one."

@tsontso said:

"National govermet is not doing enough to assist people of the Eastern Cape."

@bonginko01 said:

"The disaster in the Eastern Cape is very sad, and the Premier is still trying to declare it a disaster area."

@Lumala said:

"Lack if service affected our people. The service offered in rural areas are more less than ones offered in urba areas. Equality is needed countrywide."

@tawanam14 said:

"Diadvantage if votig ANC."

@advalibatyi said:

"Oscar Mabyane must table a report o the emergency preparedness plan and how he executed against the in response to the disaster."

@bhandel said:

"No emergency ervices, no funding, and no urgency, jut excue."

@proudlyxenohobic said:

"Trust me it is an ANC province will be over 100."

@Mod said:

"Do we still eed a dialogue or we need to take that budget and fix houses and road and stop talking."

Strong winds leave trail of destruction in KZN

In a related story, Briefly News also reported that the residents of Ethekwini and Waterloo in KwaZulu-Natal are appealing for assistance after high winds blew off roofs, damaging over 80 homes and school infrastructure.

Several people, including four children, have been injured in the Ug district, but no fatalities have been reported.

Source: Briefly News