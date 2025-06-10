The South African Police Service has confirmed that seven people have died in the Eastern Cape as a result of the severe weather

Heavy rains caused flooding and inclement weather, and six bodies have been found in Mthatha

The seventh body was found near the Bedlana River, and the search continues for a minibus that was swept away by the rain

The recent severe weather killed seven in the Eastern Cape. Image: Brazzo

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Seven people have lost their lives in the Eastern Cape on 10 June 2025 as the heavy rainfall, which accompanied the cold, snowy weather, continues to batter the province.

Seven die, minibus missing

According to SABC News, six of the bodies were found were found in Mthatha along Decoligny Village. The seven bodies were found near the Bedlana River at Tsholo. A minibus carrying school children was also swept away near Decoligny. Three learners were found clinging downstream to some trees.

The provincial government's spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, said that the fatalities occurred in the OR Tambo district Municipalities. The search continues for the inhabitants of the taxi, which was washed away.

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 for severe rainfall and inclement weather leading to flooding. This was after it had earlier predicted that the country would experience cold weather conditions as a result of a cold front sweeping across the country. Eight of the 9 provinces were affected by the cold weather.

What you need to know about the cold weather

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, cautioned motorists to stay at home during the severe weather conditions

South Africans complained about the freezing weather that began in the country on 7 June

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government closed parts of the N2 as the South African Weather Service issued several Orange Level warnings

Seven people were killed by the floods in the Eastern Cape. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their grief and sadness at their loss.

Christian Precous MacHingura said:

"Disastrous. Oh, lord, have mercy."

Dragular Dragular said:

"Very sad indeed. Condolences to the affected families."

princess Matjila said:

"This weather will kill more people. Let's pray for the homeless and assist where we can. It's not easy outside there."

Nokwana Majodina said:

"This is a natural disaster."

