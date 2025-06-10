A cold spell hit South Africa, resulting in a sharp decline in temperatures across most provinces

Sol Phenduka took to his X account on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, and shared his thoughts on the cold weather

His post drew a wave of funny responses, with others taking light jabs at Sol Phenduka's winter wear

Sol Phenduka reacted to the cold weather.

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka is outchea looking out for all South Africans following the sharp temperature drop.

South Africans were initially sceptical following reports that snow could fall in most of the provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape, among others.

Sol Phenduka weighs in on the cold weather

The weather forecast was on point, and Mzansi was forced to bring out its winter wear. The drop in temperatures has South Africa buzzing, and Sol Phenduka has added his two cents.

The inaugural Big Brother Mzansi contestant complained about the cold weather on his X account on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. In addition to complaining about the temperature, Sol Phenduka advised South Africans to stay warm. The post was captioned:

“Kuyatona 🥶 Fok. Please stay warm."

The Kaya 959 host shared a selfie of himself in an elevator wearing a grey hoodie inside an army green bomber jacket. Sol Phenduka also had on matching army green bottom, a woollen hat and white sneakers. He held what appeared to be a flask in his left hand.

See the picture below:

Netizens weigh in on Sol Phenduka's reaction

Netizens filled the comments with hilarious memes while others took playful jabs at Sol Phenduka.

Here are some of the reactions:

@si_nyoro joked:

“It’s so cold, we now have to take selfies in elevators.”

@TalkLessers laughed;

“It's crazy how you would still feel cold with all that meat bro 🤣”

@CNoyise64944 advised:

“Our Sol Phenduka ❤️ Nawe, stay warm and safe brother. I hope there's Coffee in that cup.”

@mo_salah72346 said:

“Dressed like you’re about to parachute.”

@Vincent96931068 joked:

“Yes, let's keep warm. But it doesn't give one the reason to pour the whole Gin bottle into a travel flask 😂 Those are for your tea or coffee, which we know you hardly take🤣”

Sol Phenduka was roasted after reacting to the temperature drop.

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka relates to Prince Kaybee's medical condition

Meanwhile, Sol Phenduka has Mzansi concerned about his well-being after commenting on Prince Kaybee's revelation about his medical condition.

Prince Kaybee took to X on 2 June 2025 and disclosed that he suffers from what he described as "serious amnesia". He expressed frustration at how his memory was deteriorating.

Reacting to his revelations was Sol Phenduka, who related it to his own experiences with mild memory loss.

Sol Phenduka opens up about his salary at YFM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka opened up about his salary at YFM.

The outspoken Kaya 959 radio host, who shares a slot with Sizwe Dhlomo and Mpho Maboi, opened up about working at the popular YFM and why it wasn't what people think it was.

In a snippet of a Podcast and Chill episode, which aired on YouTube on Monday, 9 June 2025, Sol Phenduka described his salary at YFM as peanuts.

