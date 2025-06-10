Sol Phenduka recently got real and opened up about his salary while working at YFM

The Podcast and Chill co-host had fans asking questions, curious to know how much their faves are making on air

His revelations sparked another discussion around radio salaries and presenters not getting what they're worth

Sol Phenduka spoke about his salary at YFM.

Haibo! Fans got the shock of their lives once Sol Phenduka opened up about the salary he earned at YFM.

How much did YFM pay Sol Phenduka?

Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, is an open book and recently spoke about how much he used to earn at his previous employer, while on air!

The outspoken Kaya 959 radio host, who shares a slot with Sizwe Dhlomo and Mpho Maboi, opened up about working at the popular YFM and why it wasn't what people think it was.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a video of the trio's discussion, where Sol revealed that they earned "peanuts":

"We were making peanuts there, they were bringing a packet of peanuts."

Sol Phenduka says he earned "peanuts" at YFM.

Mpho, on the other hand, said people's pay slips used to be left lying around in the station:

"Sometimes it happened that you'd go to the printer and find that someone left confidential information."

Sizwe, who worked at Y from 2011 to 2013, added:

"When internet banking first started, at Y, people would leave their internet banking open sometimes. You are just there like, 'This guy has a balance of what?'"

Speaking of "peanuts," Briefly News shared Warras' revelations about how much he was getting while working seven-hour shifts at YFM, and how much more he was offered by another station.

Mzansi reacts to the YFM salary discussion

Social media users discussed salaries and the pay gaps between certain employees.

The salary discussion was sparked after Penny Ntuli, a former Gagasi FM presenter, parted ways with the station and revealed how much they were offering her.

daminanos said:

"Back when payslips used to get delivered, people would open and forget about them. I saw my manager's payslip. That bra didn't even have a matric, but he was making 10x my salary. Yeah, I was 18, but still, man. Yes, he was."

GatsheniSanele9 called out the station:

"@Yfm, what do you have to say for yourself?"

Sol Phenduka says he earned close to nothing while working at YFM.

WizbaWaPheli joked:

"I'm sure Sizwe cannot relate."

SavvyMav3rick was curious:

"@Solphendukaa y'all talk about YFM here, and talk about YFM at the podcast too, what's going on with that? So much talk about @Yfm."

Sol Phenduka weighs in on Prince Kaybee's medical condition

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka's comments about Prince Kaybee's condition.

The podcaster/ radio personality revealed that he, too, suffered from the same condition and left netizens to speculate about what could be the cause of the mysterious disorder:

mbuelo_m said:

"I don’t know, man. I’ve spoken to a few people who’ve said that since the COVID jab, they’ve felt their minds have been slower and they forget things easily. They're not as sharp anymore."

