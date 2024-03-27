Warras recently went on X to speak about his early day struggles with transportation to get to and from work

The Shady Lurker at the time worked at YFM, and he said he would sleep under the desks if he had an early morning shift

He made this revelation during a debate on the vast pay gap in radio ignited by the Penny Ntuli saga

Radio personality Warras 'AKA' The Shady Lurker, spoke about his struggles as an up-and-coming radio personality.

Warras revealed why he used to sleep under desks at YFM if he had a 3AM show. Image: @shady_lurker

Warras debates with X users on low pay in radio

Warras recently engaged in a debate on X, where previous radio employees spoke about their low pay at various radio stations. @jadenetager spoke about how she used to work for seven hours only to get paid less than R9000. She left her job at a radio station when she was offered a higher salary than she earned.

"I was a traffic presenter doing updates and also compiling the bulletins for the drive shows on 702 and 947 and got paid less than this. I was working 7 hour shifts. I left when I was offered 200% more money by another station."

Warras argued that had she not gotten that job, she would not have received another radio station's "unheard" offer.

"And that station wouldn’t have known who you are IF you didn’t put in those 7 hours a day for as long as you did. You proved yourself and got an unheard of increase in your next job. That’s the Game"

Netizens drag Warras, reveals he struggled too

The former Live Amp presenter was blasted for this, with one person saying people should not struggle to make a decent living.

"Humble beginnings don't mean exploration," one person said.

But Warras explained that he, too was struggling with transportation but that did not stop him from showing up for work.

"You must make a plan. I used to sleep under the desk at YFM, waiting for my show to start at 3 AM. I’d be there from 6 PM cos I had to use taxis from West Rand. Then I got a car, a Tazz. and would put R50 petrol just to get there. Some people used to sleep on couches waiting for the show.

"Emtee would stay at Rosebank until 5 AM THE next day to get a taxi home after killing 'The Full Clip' the night before. If transport is the reason you’re not giving it ur all - Haai Ke, you don’t have what it takes. Go and work at call centre."

He made this revelation after a debate on the vast pay gap in radio ignited by Penny Ntuli's saga at Gagasi FM.

Warras shares salary at Gagasi FM

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Warras responded to a curious fan asking how much he earned at Gagasi FM while he worked there in 2018.

This comes after Penny Ntuli's startling revelation that she earned R2 800 per month, resulting in her sudden departure. Warras said he used to earn R2 800 per hour while he was still at the radio station.

