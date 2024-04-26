Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi linked up with the legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka

The Impumelelo hitmaker took a picture and video with the legend at the SABC studios, and she gushed over her

Liema and fellow artist Cici were at Trends Live to speak about and perform their new chart-topping collaboration

The rising star, who is also under DJ Tira’s radar, spoke to Briefly News about the experience, saying it was surreal

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star, Liema is on a winning streak after she linked up with legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Image: @liyema_pantsi, @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star Liema Pantsi met with the legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka during her recent television appearance.

Liema and Yvonne stun in video clip

Rising star Liema took a stunning picture and also a video clip with the legend at the SABC studios, and she gushed over her beauty.

Liema spoke to Briefly News about the experience of meeting the I’m In Love with a DJ hitmaker, saying it was surreal.

"It was surreal," Liema said.

Twitter (X) blogger @RealityTving shared the video.

Liema and Cici perform hit song

The former Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 contestant appeared at Trendz Live to deliver a stellar performance with Cici. The ladies are currently basking on the success of their collaboration, Impumelelo.

The performance was shared on her Instagram stories.

Is DJ Tira looking to sign Liema to Afrotainment

Record label boss DJ Tira is searching for new talent and has found it. After exiting the Big Brother house, Liema received a significant shout-out from DJ Tira.

He confidently said Liyema is the next big thing in Mzansi.

"The next BIG thing >>>> @liemapantsi. You know I never lie."

Liema meets up with Wiseman Mncube

In a previous report from Briefly News, Liyema Pantsi recently linked up with Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube.

The aspiring singer was at the Ultimate Blu Experience, a promotional shoot for the Afrotainment Marquee 2024, which will be held at the Durban July.

The picture had netizens talking as they gushed over Liyema’s beauty, and many were rooting for her to take over the Durban July. Some noted how dapper Wiseman looked in the picture.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News