A daughter found herself unlucky when her mother made her wash the dishes before going out for the night

As she cleaned, the daughter was met with more dishes her mother brought to the kitchen sink

The online community could not help but laugh at the young lady while also sharing similar experiences

A daughter had no choice but to wash the dishes before going to groove. Images: @nicolesininisethu/TikTok, Phoenixproduction/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A mother quickly stopped her daughter to wash the night dishes before she headed out to the clubs.

The daughter, whose name is Nicole and goes by @nicolesininisethu on TikTok, shared a video of herself dressed for the night's festivities on the popular social media platform. However, she was stuck behind the kitchen sink instead of leaving the house to groove the night away.

Still wearing heels, the daughter washed the kitchen utensils as her mother dumped extra dishes for her to clean.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Internet users react to the video

A few social media users flooded Nicole's comment section with laughing emojis, while others shared what their parents would do if they were in such an unlucky situation.

@matso_maseko told Nicole:

"My mom would make you cook tripe."

Speaking about the parents, @sabelamothapo said:

"They will literally find things for you to do at the last minute. I remember this stage of growing up."

A laughing @ntombimasilelemak shared their experience of parents interfering with their fun night out:

"My dad made me and sister bake biscuits when we were teenagers. We ended up not going there."

@user5365867151699 told Nicole in the comment section:

"At least you're doing it with a smile. I admire your respect."

Siding with the mother, @nomdue28 commented:

"Good one, Mom. This is it."

Source: Briefly News