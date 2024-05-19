Nadia Nakai recently celebrated her birthday by doing what she loves, and it looked like she had a blast

Rapper Nadia Nakai marked her birthday by announcing some tour dates in Gauteng and Western Cape

Nadia Nakai received lots of cute birthday messages from her loving supporters, who gushed over her

Nadia Nakai took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday. The Bragga hitmaker marked getting older in a fun way.

Nadia Nakai marked turning 34th with a national birthday tour in Gauteng and Western Cape. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai's birthday night was a time of lots of fun as she kicked off her national music tour. Online users were chuffed to see what Nadia had in store.

Nadia Nakai celebrates birthday

Nadia Nakai shared a post on Instagram to show that she had a birthday tour. The rapper turned 34, and she wanted to be a memorable one. She will perform across Gauteng and in Cape Town. Check out the post below:

Nadia Nakai gets warm birthday wishes

Fans showered Nadia Nakai with lots of compliments on her birthday. Many were in awe of how good she looked. Read the comments below:

The late Aka's mom Lynn Forbes said:

"Happy Birthday again you! Love you tons!"

Designer Gert Johan Coetzee commented:

"Happy birthday love."

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini added:

"Happy birthday MaDlamini."

leezy_lindokuhle' gushed:

"Happy birthday @nadianakai taurus gang for sure."

sazzyhaircollection wrote:

"Happy birthday Queen."

nadianakaifans added:

"Happy Birthday Nadia We love you ."

@bydega_ fawned over Nadia:

"Getting my life together and giving her a baby soon."

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"Happiest birthday to you Nadia"

