Yoh, while many netizens are still recovering from finding out out that Joku doesn't exist anymore, Nonku dropped a bombshell

The reality TV star who was MIA at the Real Housewives of Durban reunion, announced her new friendship with Beverley Steyn

The star posted a cute picture of herself and Bev on social media and paired it with a lengthy message

Hebanna! Nonku Williams doesn't waste time, when it comes to replacing friends. The reality TV star had many netizens stunned and disappointed by Williams' actions regarding her split with Jojo Robinson.

Recently, the controversial star who was MIA at this season's reunion became the talk of the town on social media after she unexpectedly announced to her fans and followers that she and the Real Housewives of Cape Town star Beverley Steyn are now best of friends and have replaced what used to be Joku.

This all happened a month after Williams and Robinson unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reality TV star posted a picture and video of themselves and paired with a lengthy message where she stated how their friendship began during their Jamaica trip with the other ladies.

She said:

"To all the lovely people who’ve taken an interest in my life, I want to share a little bit about my beautiful friendship with Bev. We met in Jamaica, and it was as if the Lord brought us together at the perfect time. When I discovered we shared a deep faith, our bond grew stronger."

Williams further threw shade at her past bestie Jojo and mentioned how this newly found friendship isn't all about comparison or any expectations. She also flaunted how much they pray and speak together daily.

"Our friendship isn’t about comparisons or external expectations; it’s about two sisters in Christ coming together, supporting each other, and growing in faith. We speak every day, pray together, and share in each other’s joys and struggles.

"Through our daily prayers and shared experiences, I’ve found a true partner in Bev. What I cherish most about our friendship is the deep connection we share as believers. We’ve found a common ground in our faith, and it’s beautiful to see how God is working in both our lives.To Bev, I want to say thank you for being an incredible friend, for praying with me, and for being a constant source of encouragement," she wrote.

See the post below:

RHOD star Jojo Robinson speaks out

Previously, in June 2025, following Nonku Williams' bombshell announcement about leaving the show, fans on social media have been wondering who Jojo is going to be friends with next.

Many felt it would be Londie London who rejoined the show this season. Responding to the comments, Jojo said fans should stop talking about her like she is a piece of property that can be passed around.

"I need this to be very clear.. I AM NOT PROPERTY, I DO NOT BELONG TO ANYONE.. I CANNOT be given away or stolen.. This narrative that anyone can TAKE ME implies I am merely property.. I am a human who loves easily, I find good in everyone, and I choose who to allow into my life," she said.

The Real Housewives of Durban ladies go on girls' trip

In other news, Briefly News reported that Jojo Robinson shared a travel vlog, showcasing the ladies' trip to Mauritius.

In the heartwarming video, Jojo Robinson and the girls are seen getting ready to board their flight. It was laughs galore as they all seemed joyful with no animosity among them.

"RHOD TRAVEL VLOG. For everyone patiently waiting for tomorrow's episode, here's a little mini one to keep you until then. Lol," she started off.

Jojo shared some of the chaos behind the scenes preparations that gave her and the ladies a good laugh.

