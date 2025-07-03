South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently opened up about a scene on set that tested her spiritually

The former Rockville star recalled this moment and shared it with her fans on social media

Enhle Mbali further shared that the scene she was talking about was shot between 2020 and 2021

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Enhle Mbali opened up about her darkest moment on set. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African actress and fashion designer, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, shared a personal story regarding what had happened to her on set back in 2020 and 2021.

Recently, the former Rockville star, who has been making headlines because of her divorce from Black Coffee, opened up on social media to her fans about the darkest moment she had experienced on set while shooting a certain scene.

In her Instagram post, Enhle Mbali revealed how her character, which she was portraying as a young woman going under initiation into the dark world, left her feeling spiritually burdened.

"Beginning of 2020 [ listen, I could have the dates wrong, 2021] and it’s the last couple of weeks off shooting on Set. In this year, I was tested spiritually, mentally and physically," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mlotshwa further mentioned how the atmosphere on set whenever they were shooting scenes of the "dark world" was so unsettling to her spirit and uncomfortable for her co-stars, who were also in that scene.

"Then enter this scene to add an extra layer😅The scene was my character being initiated into the dark world [eek cringe]. The Set designers had done a great job, too good of a job, red candles lit, sage burning and with every single take, my spirit felt a heaviness, just didn’t feel OK in the environment. So I asked my co-stars if they felt the same way, and the general consensus was yes.

"I’ve never felt so uncomfortable, but as a Thespian, I had to deliver. So I did, through every line and action, I prayed so hard, at times even forgetting my lines, but thank God I’ve been in the industry for this long and understand that if you relax, everything comes to you. I felt carried, and the discomfort and fear just disappeared, " she further explained.

See the post below:

Black Coffee defends ex-wife and girlfriend from trolls

While the actress opened up about this darkest moment she had experienced on set, Black Coffee previously showed love to Enhle Mbali and Victoria Gonzalez. The DJ trended after the internet compared his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, and his rumoured bae, Venezuelan model, Victoria Gonzalez.

Black Coffee lost his cool after a social media user stirred up some drama by asking users whether his move from Enhle to Victoria was an upgrade or downgrade. The characteristically calm producer stunned the internet when he responded with a derogatory Xhosa word.

Black Coffee shows love to his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali claims she never cheated on DJ Black Coffee

In more Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa updates, Briefly News previously reported that in her interview with radio personality Relebogile Mabotja, actress Enhle Mbali spoke openly about her marriage to Black Coffee, their messy divorce, infidelity, and why she decided to walk away.

In an X video clip shared by @ThisIsColbert, Enhle denied cheating on her estranged husband, Black Coffee. The Blood Legacy star said she remained faithful to him; however, he failed to do the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News