Black Coffee recently weighed in on the comment about his current and past relationships

Netizens have been in the DJ's business, commenting on his personal life, and recently debated whether he upgraded or downgraded from his ex-wife to his current partner

He finally addressed the disrespectful comments from social media users and served the trolls a spicy clap back

This comes after his new girlfriend seemingly confirmed their relationship with a sweet post on her social media page

DJ Black Coffee finally addressed the "upgrade or downgrade" debate. Images: victoriagonzalezzg, realblackcoffee, enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee is sick and tired of trolls meddling in his business and decided to give them a piece of his mind.

DJ Black Coffee claps back at trolls

DJ Black Coffee has been topping social media trends since word got out that he had a new missus.

The internationally acclaimed disc jockey and his new Vinensuelan girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, have been the talk of the town after serving couple goals at Coffee's gigs as well as special outings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gonzalez, a model who has worked with brands like Louis Vuitton, has been compared to her boyfriend's ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, on multiple occasions.

Recently, controversial Twitter (X) user TwaRSA26 stirred up some drama by asking users whether Black Coffee's move from Enhle to Victoria was an upgrade or downgrade, and he finally responded with a derogatory Xhosa word.

DJ Black Coffee defended his ex-wife and current girlfriend against trolls. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

What makes his clap back hilarious was his choice of meme, which features rapper, Reason (Sizwe Alakine) and Piano Pulse host, Thakgi.

At the time, the podcaster had made disrespectful comments about Luthando "LootLove" Shosha and Reason's new girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, claiming that Reason had downgraded from his baby mama.

The rapper fiercely defended his partner in a viral confrontation that received praise and admiration across social media channels.

Victoria Gonzalez finally confirms relationship

It's safe to say that Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez' relationship is not a secret anymore.

Though the pair have been seen together in several pictures and outings, neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship, until now.

DJ Black Coffee responded to the people disrespecting his relationships. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Briefly News shared a screenshot from the Venezuelan beauty's Instagram story, where she posted her photo with her once rumoured boyfriend, accompanied by a sweet message.

Meanwhile, Coffee and his ex-wife are still fighting tooth and nail in their divorce, as Enhle was recently forced to prove that she was indeed married to her baby daddy.

DJ Black Coffee and mysterious man leave fans scratching their heads

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of DJ Black Coffee and an unknown man attending an event together.

Though appearing very close, netizens noted and questioned the fact that the men held hands in the video.

This fueled speculation that Coffee and the mystery man may be closer than what fans think, and that the DJ was not who they thought he was:

WisemanKhumal11 said:

“True. That's why he bought DJ Kabila a car, and that's why he is taking him and other black artists on tours abroad.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News