Grammy Award winner Black Coffee has once again raised eyebrows among Mzansi regarding his relationships

A clip of Black Coffee arriving at a venue in the company of a white man and walking arm in arm has gone viral on social media

Netizens speculated about the nature of Black Coffee's relationship with the man in the footage

Fans scrutinised Black Coffee's vibes in new video. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

A recent video of internationally acclaimed producer and DJ Black Coffee has South Africans giving him the bombastic side eye. The latest video feeds into the speculations that were raised regarding his longstanding friendship with incarcerated US mogul Diddy.

New video of Black Coffee raises eyebrows

Social media user @NalaThokozane shared a video montage of Black Coffee during a recent event. The post was captioned:

“Black Coffee 🎼🎧🔉”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, Black Coffee arrives at the venue in a sleek Mercedes-Benz convertible in the company of a White man.

The two get out of the luxury vehicle and walk arm in arm. Later in the video, the man embraces Black Coffee while they go up a flight of stairs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Black Coffee

In the comments, netizens speculated about DJ Black Coffee’s relationship with the White guy. Others brought back a video of Mr JazziQ alleging that there's a renowned South African DJ who has Diddy tendencies.

Here are some of the comments:

@disengaged1984 said:

“Everyone seems a bit jealous the dude got himself a white daddy.”

@zizilishnonifyd suggested:

“That's his man🙈😩”

@WisemanKhumal11 alleged:

“True. That's why he bought DJ Kabila a car, and that's why he is taking him and other black artists on tours abroad.”

@ErrarAthi asked:

“Who is this love-sick puppy rolling with him?”

@BlessingHEV remarked:

“That white man is too touchy touchy 🤮Diddy vibes.”

@PresThaboMbeki said:

“Coffee is gone.”

@ez_moonwalk highlighted:

"Mr JazziQ told us."

A new video of Black Coffee's cosy moments raised eyebrows. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee's connection with Diddy scrutinised

Black Coffee's longstanding relationship with Diddy came under the spotlight again following the US rap mogul's arrest.

The rap mogul was arrested for multiple charges, including trafficking and assault.

Days after Diddy was arrested and had several items confiscated from his house, several social media users questioned the rap mogul's close circle.

In light of the development, social media users questioned the nature of Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy. Others questioned why Black Coffee had remained silent regarding Diddy's arrest.

Black Coffee sparks romance rumours

Despite questions about his sexuality, Black Coffee has been linked with several women following his divorce from Enhle Mbali. Briefly News reported that Black Coffee reignited speculation that he is dating Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez.

The award-winning DJ seemingly confirmed his relationship with the model following years of speculation with a sweet comment on her Instagram post.

Fans first linked DJ Black Coffee and Gonzalez in December 2023 when they were spotted together, and social media buzzed with comparisons to his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. Interestingly, Victoria Gonzalez frequently visits South Africa on vacation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News