South African Amapiano star Mr JazziQ recently left many netizens in awe with his revelation

The DJ and club owner claimed that they also have a "Diddy" in the SA entertainment industry

Many netizens flooded the comment section with speculations of who they think it might be

Mr JazziQ made a damning revelation on social media. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano music producer Mr JazziQ had something to get off his chest, leaving many netizens in awe.

In a trending video posted by he news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page, the DJ and club owner was heard revealing that the South African entertainment industry also had a "Diddy" which many refer to the person as 'grootman.'

The video was captioned:

"Jazzi Q says that there are many people like Puff Diddy in the South African entertainment industry, and they are referred to as 'Grootman.'"

Watch the clip below:

SA speculates who it might be

Shortly after Mr JazziQ's revelation was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their speculations on who it might be. See what they had to say below:

@Malusitheegoat said:

"That means black coffee, Osikido, and maphorisa are all versions of Diddy."

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"This is believable. I already have someone in mind."

@VladiJong commented:

"Has he forgotten about his lift saga? Or we must ignore his close proximity to Busta 929...Akame kancane man ey... 3 fingers pointing back to him."

@EvansMathibe replied:

"His right! Mara, they're not called grootman that's where he lost the plot. Say their names, Chief, and what happens! I mean some of us have receipts!!"

Fans shower Mr Jazziq with money

Meanwhile in February 2025, Mr Jazziq had a fire set at AmaFest in the United Kingdom, and fans could not resist reaching into their pockets and leaving tips. A group of fans decided to bless him with cash while he was on stage, while he was mixing some of the genre's biggest hits.

However, it was his act of generosity that stole hearts. Mr Jazziq returned the money to the fans. Instead of taking the money like some musicians do, including MaWhoo, Mr Jazziq threw it back to the patrons.

Mr JazziQ accused of harassment

In April 2024, Mr JazziQ was at the centre of controversy after a woman alleged that he harassed her at her place of work.

In several Twitter (X) posts, YFM producer Ngcebo Mcobothi opened up about an incident where JazziQ harassed her after she rejected his advances. The mother of one went on to detail how the ordeal unfolded, saying the DJ/ producer forcefully tried to kiss her in an elevator:

"I’m so triggered! Not me being harassed by one of your faves after rejecting his advances. This guy grabbed me by the waist trying to kiss me, the way I had to push him away from me, that time we’re in a lift!"

