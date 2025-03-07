“I Already Have Someone in Mind”: Netizens Speculate As Mr JazziQ Reveals That SA Also Has “Diddy”
- South African Amapiano star Mr JazziQ recently left many netizens in awe with his revelation
- The DJ and club owner claimed that they also have a "Diddy" in the SA entertainment industry
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with speculations of who they think it might be
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
South African Amapiano music producer Mr JazziQ had something to get off his chest, leaving many netizens in awe.
In a trending video posted by he news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page, the DJ and club owner was heard revealing that the South African entertainment industry also had a "Diddy" which many refer to the person as 'grootman.'
The video was captioned:
"Jazzi Q says that there are many people like Puff Diddy in the South African entertainment industry, and they are referred to as 'Grootman.'"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the clip below:
SA speculates who it might be
Shortly after Mr JazziQ's revelation was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their speculations on who it might be. See what they had to say below:
@Malusitheegoat said:
"That means black coffee, Osikido, and maphorisa are all versions of Diddy."
@TumeloTiger1 wrote:
"This is believable. I already have someone in mind."
@VladiJong commented:
"Has he forgotten about his lift saga? Or we must ignore his close proximity to Busta 929...Akame kancane man ey... 3 fingers pointing back to him."
@EvansMathibe replied:
"His right! Mara, they're not called grootman that's where he lost the plot. Say their names, Chief, and what happens! I mean some of us have receipts!!"
Fans shower Mr Jazziq with money
Meanwhile in February 2025, Mr Jazziq had a fire set at AmaFest in the United Kingdom, and fans could not resist reaching into their pockets and leaving tips. A group of fans decided to bless him with cash while he was on stage, while he was mixing some of the genre's biggest hits.
However, it was his act of generosity that stole hearts. Mr Jazziq returned the money to the fans. Instead of taking the money like some musicians do, including MaWhoo, Mr Jazziq threw it back to the patrons.
Mr JazziQ accused of harassment
In April 2024, Mr JazziQ was at the centre of controversy after a woman alleged that he harassed her at her place of work.
In several Twitter (X) posts, YFM producer Ngcebo Mcobothi opened up about an incident where JazziQ harassed her after she rejected his advances. The mother of one went on to detail how the ordeal unfolded, saying the DJ/ producer forcefully tried to kiss her in an elevator:
"I’m so triggered! Not me being harassed by one of your faves after rejecting his advances. This guy grabbed me by the waist trying to kiss me, the way I had to push him away from me, that time we’re in a lift!"
Luke Ntombela doubles down on DJ Tira allegations
In a previous report, Briefly News shared Luke Ntombela's statement challenging DJ Tira to take their matter to court.
This was after the singer accused the DJ/ producer of assaulting her, even sharing screenshots of their text conversations after the alleged incident.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za