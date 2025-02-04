Amapiano musician star Mr Jazziq played a fire set recently and fans decided to bless him while on stage

The Woza hitmaker was given tips by fans at one of his gigs but he did something none of them expected

In an act of generosity, he threw the money back to fans instead of pocketing it like most musicians do

Mr JazziQ was given tips during his set but he did something fans did not expect. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Amapiano is still dominating the charts and dance floors. Fans recently showed love to one of the game's biggest stars, Mr. Jazziq.

Fans shower Mr Jazziq with money

Woza hitmaker Mr Jazziq had a fire set at AmaFest in the United Kingdom, and fans could not resist reaching into their pockets and leaving tips. A group of fans decided to bless him with cash while he was on stage while he was mixing some of the genre's biggest hits.

However, it was his act of generosity that stole hearts. Mr Jazziq returned the money to the fans. Instead of taking the money like some musicians do including MaWhoo, Mr Jazziq threw it back to the patrons.

The Instagram video was posted by Amapiano blog page Freshmen Mag. Watch it below:

The Black is Brown Entertainment owner was joined by Vigro Deep as he continued to take Amapiano to the world.

Mr JazziQ recently had a gig at Ama Fest in the UK. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Mr Jazziq returning the money

People found this heartwarming however some think receiving the money was a song of appreciation from fans. Here's what people said to Mr Jazziq.

wendnym stated:

"You’re not supposed to throw it back🙌 It’s a sign of appreciation👏"

innocent tanelwy said:

"They got them all back."

@lucasngubo99 SAID:

"He showed sign of appreciation back to the fans."

@linwarn was in shock:

"Does that guy know that was Pounds and not Rands 🫣😕 I’m screaming loud asf and kicking the air."

zi,zzii was not impressed:

"Nah man is disrespectful for that, imagine seeing that as the person that gave him those coins?"

Mr Jazziq shows off customised car

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano DJ and music producer Mr JazziQ showed off his custom Quantum.

The video went viral on social media as many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mr JazziQ's customised car.

