Wiz Khalifa recently shared a video jamming to DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's hit song, Banyana

The American rapper posted the clip smoking while casually listening to the Amapiano song

Mzansi showed love to Wiz while in awe of how far Amapiano has travelled

Wiz Khalifa stunned Mzansi when he shared a video of himself jamming to DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's song, 'Banyana.' Images: wizkhalifa

Source: Instagram

Wiz Khalifa can't shake off the Amapiano bug. The Black and Yellow hitmaker shared a video on his social media pages jamming to DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's hit song, Banyana. Fans are beaming with pride at how much Amapiano has grown over the years.

Wiz Khalifa jams to Amapiano

Looks like American stars are finally catching on to the infectious tunes of Amapiano. Previously, Rihanna revealed that Tyler ICU's hit single, Mnike, is not only one of her favourite songs but claimed that it was 2023's song of the year.

Now, another one of Tyler's smash hits caught the attention of another celeb, none other than Wiz Khalifa.

In a recording by MDN News, the See You Again hitmaker posted a video on his Instagram page smoking while jamming to Tyler's Banyana with DJ Maphorisa, Sir Trill, Daliwonga, and Kabza De Small:

Previously, Wiz Khalifa shared a workout clip while listening to Mnike and had South African social media excited.

Mzansi reacts to Wiz Khalifa's video

Netizens showed love to Wiz Khalifa while praising Amapiano's dominance in the global market:

TapWater_ZA said:

"Amapiano to the world!"

_CmG__ cheered:

"Mzansi For Sho! We Dem Boys!"

kwezi86757358 showed love to Kabza De Small:

"Kabza, you will always be famous!"

Motheo2009 announced:

"@wizkhalifa is a fan of Amapiano."

IamthabangK suggested:

"@wizkhalifa, give yourself time and visit South Africa. I promise you, you will hear more hits. S/O to you for always jamming, dawg."

Burna Boy sings along to Tyler ICU's song

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Burna Boy passionately singing along to Tyler ICU's hit song, Mnike.

The track's popularity has gone far beyond the borders of South Ah, and despite Burna's differences with the country, he couldn't help but show love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News