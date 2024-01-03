DJ Maphorisa recently let his mom hit the stage for a performance

Madumane hosted his anticipated PorryLand festival and had a massive crowd of fans cheering his mom on as she sang gospel on stage

Mzansi showed love to Porry's mom, while some netizens criticised her performance

DJ Maphorisa’s mom's PorryLand festival performance received mixed reactions from netizens. Images: djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa recently held his anticipated PorryLand festival, which coincided with his Scorpion Kings bandmate Kabza De Small's PaptaLand event. To make the show extra special, Porry had his mom hit the stage to bless the crowd with a gospel tune and received mixed reactions from netizens.

DJ Maphorisa's mom performs at his show

Oscar Mbo seemingly started a trend when he performed with his father at a gig. Now, a video of DJ Maphorisa's mom performing at his PorryLand festival is making rounds on social media.

Ma'Maphorisa blessed fans with a gospel performance and her infectious energy, and Porry, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, couldn't help but brag about his ol' lady:

"Guess I got it from momzo! Happy New Year, bo Lala #PorryLand24"

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's mom's performance

Netizens showed love to Ma'Maphorisa's performance at her son's festival:

maleke_tebo praised Maphorisa's mom:

"Now, this is huge! Mama blessing the stage and the event!"

Lethabo4991 said:

"This is very beautiful. Well done Phori!"

omolemo9991 wrote:

"Mamzo is proud of you!"

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't entirely pleased with Ma'Maphorisa's performance:

lulunaB_Dh said:

"Mama loves attention hleng, she thinks she’s at stokvel."

codeofV wasn't impressed:

"Mama is not make sure."

Musawen55463375 advised:

"Do not hold the name of the Lord in vain."

