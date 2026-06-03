The University of Cape Town placed 276th globally in the 2026 Centre for World University Rankings on 1 June 2026, securing second place in South Africa and on the African continent. Out of 21,291 universities assessed worldwide, UCT landed in the top 1.3% globally. The result came as Wits University claimed the number one spot in Africa for the first time.

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A picture of the University of Cape Town campus. Image: Africa is Home tourism center

Source: Facebook

UCT shared the news on its Facebook page and used the moment to congratulate Wits on its milestone achievement. Wits placed 200th globally in the same rankings, putting it firmly in the top 1% of universities on the planet.

The CWUR rankings measure universities on four objective pillars: education quality, graduate employability, faculty strength, and research output. No surveys or self-reported data are used in the process.

UCT still leads in other major rankings

The CWUR result does not tell the whole story for UCT. The university ranked 150th in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2026, placing first in South Africa and first in Africa. UCT also ranked 164th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, again finishing first in both South Africa and on the continent.

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South Africans flooded the comments to celebrate both institutions. Some pointed out that UCT holds the top spot in Africa across other major rankings, while others praised Wits for its historic CWUR climb. Many welcomed the spirit of the moment, with both universities earning credit for putting South African higher education on the global map.

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Source: Briefly News