UCT Students at a turned a 41-degree heatwave into a water fight, and not everyone watching thought it was a good idea

Cape Town’s dam levels have dropped nearly 20 percentage points below last year’s levels, and officials warn the next 90 days are critical

South Africans who lived through the 2018 Day Zero crisis have long memories, and a water fight during a drought hits differently

Students at a Cape Town university residence took it upon themselves to beat the city’s brutal heatwave in Cape Town with a water fight, but the fun has since turned into a flashpoint for frustration.

Students splashing each other with water during the heatwave in Cape Town. Images: @roscommonhouse

On 11 March 2026, residents of Roscommon House student accommodation in Claremont turned the heat into a spectacle. With temperatures pushing 41°C, the students grabbed whatever water they could and drenched each other in water. A clip was posted to TikTok by @roscommonhouse_ on 11 March 2026, capturing the chaos. But for thousands of South Africans watching from behind their phones, the laughter was hard to share.

Fun in the heat or ignorant?

Cape Town has been living under an early drought caution since late 2025. Dam levels have dropped to around 55%. It is sitting approximately 19 percentage points lower than the same period last year. The city has been bleeding water by the billions.

Combined dam storage dropped by about 15,765 million litres in just one week in late February. Against that backdrop, students splashing litres of water in a courtyard for entertainment did not sit well with many.

A city already on edge

Cape Town came terrifyingly close to running out of water entirely in 2018, when dam levels fell to between 14 and 29 percent. The term “Day Zero” entered the national vocabulary. Residents were restricted to 13 gallons per person, per day, barely enough to cook, drink and wash hands. That near-catastrophe reshaped how many Capetonians view water.

Watch the TikTok video:

Mzansi slams the act

South Africans stormed the comments section of the post, clearly not impressed with methods used to cool down.

@maryjane_M commented:

“A quick reminder, the water level is dropping. Reservoir is not picking up. We are at 60%.”

@Sweeney said:

“No offence, but Cape Town is a water-scarce city.”

@SJ🦋 asked:

“Do you guys know our dams are running out of water?”

@POPEOO7 wrote:

“Who else is watching from a province that's crying for water. 😳”

@magengezi commented:

“This is reckless. We are busy saving water because the dams are running low, then this. 🙃”

