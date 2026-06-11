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Lowveld High School launched a widespread prayer campaign, remaining hopeful for the safe return of Zenande Chiloane

A coordinated search involving the SAPS K9 Unit, police divers, and EMS helicopters is scouring the Crocodile River for 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane

Zenande Chiloane vanished following a high-speed vehicle crash on Sunday, June 7, in which an SUV plunged into the crocodile-infested waters of the Crocodile River

South Africa prays amid search for missing 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane. Image: @IamTumelo

Source: Twitter

A massive search-and-rescue operation is currently underway along the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga, where 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane went missing following a horrific car crash. The accident on 7 June 2026 stirred the young man's past high school to share a notice about his disappearance.

A car carrying Chiloane and two other passengers fell into the fast-flowing, crocodile-infested river. While the bodies of the two other occupants were recovered from the submerged vehicle shortly after the accident, the whereabouts of the former Lowveld High School student remain unknown. The Chiloane family gathered to pray ahead of the search in a video shared by @IamTumelo on 9 June 2026. The school shared a post asking for prayers on 10 June 2026. See the post below:

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SA rallies prays for Zenande Chiloane

Many expressed their faith that the missing 21-year-old would be found. Some suggested ways they could come together to show their support. Read the comments below:

Strong current in the Crocodile River during the search for the missing Zenande Chiloane makes the case difficult. Image: Ahsen

Source: UGC

Nomsa Makakaba suggested:

"Can we, as parents in the school and around neighbouring communities, have a prayer and candlelight at the school for the family and our children?"

Lowveld High School, Nelspruit, Mpumalanga replied:

"Nomsa Makakaba, Thank you for the suggestion. We will update the community regarding this suggestion once we have confirmed a few details."

Ngomane Buhle declared:

"He will be found in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, our God, who is a God that does all things! His family members are prayer warriors, especially his mom. God won’t fail us. I trust, and I believe! We are praying for you, wherever you are, Boy. God does not fail. I also pray for his family, may he comfort them and give them the strength to not give up or think negatively."

Maggie Magnus added:

"Praying for Zenande's safe return, and his loved ones are too in my prayers - I cannot imagine the anguish they are going through. Big warm hugs to you all."

Jo Aune Tsiane said:

"Moms, we must pray harder as God showed me that it is the spirit that leads them there, so we must pray for those who are still with us, and pray for those who are no longer with us that their spirit must find peace and rest."

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Source: Briefly News