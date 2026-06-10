Hoërskool Florida in the West Rand shared a heartfelt tribute announcing the passing of one of their learners

The school shared that he was someone who made a real difference in their community and said the memories he left behind will stay in their hearts forever

The loss has deeply affected the school community, with many pouring out their condolences online

A young learner from Gauteng lost too soon. Images: @HSFlorida

Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Florida is grieving the loss of one of its own. The school shared a photo of learner Ru-Jacques on their Facebook page on 9 June 2026, breaking the news of his passing to their community. The cause of his death has not been made public. The school said:

"With great sadness we bid farewell to one of our beloved learners, Ru-Jacques. Our school community's thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who are affected by this loss. Ru-Jacques will be remembered for the difference he made in our school and the memories that will live on in our hearts forever. Rus sag, Ru-Jacques."

The post drew an outpouring of love from people who knew the family personally, with many saying the loss had hit them hard.

A heartbreaking year for SA learners

Ru-Jacques is not the only young life lost in South Africa's school communities in 2026. It has been an especially painful year.

In January, 14 learners died in the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash, one of the deadliest accidents involving schoolchildren in recent memory.

In May, three more learners lost their lives when a scholar transport vehicle caught fire in Limpopo.

A Grade 3 learner was killed in March when a wall collapsed at a Daveyton school, and another learner passed away in April after collapsing during a school rugby match.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africa mourns Hoërskool Florida learner

The school community and netizens shared their heartbreak in the comments section on the school's Facebook page:

@RindaGous said:

"My deepest condolences to his parents, family, friends and Hoërskool Florida. May he rest in peace."

@JoleneRabe wrote:

"No, wow, every day a child has died, what is going on?"

@RudieHerholdt said:

"Good luck to the family and acquaintances."

@GailKiewiet wrote:

"Ooh, this hurts the most. Keep this beautiful child's family and friends in our prayers."

@ChrisVolbrecht said:

"We know the family well; this was such an incredible shock!! I pray that the Lord will carry them through this difficult time. Our deepest sympathy and condolences to all of them."

@AntoinetEolineWillemse wrote:

"This is so sad. So beautiful, son. Thinking of family and parents."

@TanyaPienaarVanRooyen said:

"Rest in peace, most beautiful child. May our Father hold the family in this difficult time. We will remember you forever!"

Comments on a Facebook post. Images: @HSFlorida

Source: Facebook

More SA learners lost too soon

Briefly News recently reported on four matric learners struck by a vehicle in Lenasia South on a Saturday morning, and one of them never made it to hospital.

recently reported on four matric learners struck by a vehicle in Lenasia South on a Saturday morning, and one of them never made it to hospital. A KwaZulu-Natal school is mourning a Grade 11 learner who was known for her achievements in both sport and academics.

Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg lost a young Grade 8 hockey player in a fatal accident, and what her teammates and teachers said about her left South Africa in tears.

Source: Briefly News