Four matric learners from Lenasia South Secondary School were struck by a vehicle

The incident took place on a Saturday when the learners were walking home after attending Grade 12 intervention classes

Tinyoko Nomthandazo Vilakazi, 17, died at the scene, and three other learners were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

A 17-year-old learner from Lenasia South. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

The Lenasia South community is in mourning after a 17-year-old matric learner was killed in a hit and run on 6 June 2026. Tinyoko Nomthandazo Vilakazi, a learner at Lenasia South Secondary School, died at the scene after four Grade 12 pupils were struck by a vehicle at the corner of Sheffield and Lancaster Roads. The incident happened at around 16:00, just after their internal Grade 12 intervention classes had ended.

Three other learners were rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where they received medical care. The South African Police Service and emergency services were notified immediately. It is alleged that the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

The school shared a statement extending heartfelt condolences to Tinyoko's family and wishing the injured learners a full recovery. The community around Lenasia South has been deeply shaken by the loss.

A second incident in the same area

This is not the first time learners in Lenasia South have been hurt on the roads. In a separate incident, a Grade 12 learner from Southview was struck by the side mirror of a white VW Golf TSI on Starling Street near Lenasia South.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by SAPS officers who were passing by at the time.

The back-to-back incidents have left the community asking serious questions about what is being done to keep learners safe on the roads in the area.

A debate the community is having

Not everyone in the community is placing the blame solely on drivers. Some residents have raised concerns about learners walking in the road rather than on pavements, saying it's something they witness regularly in the area.

While nothing justifies a driver fleeing the scene or being drunk behind the wheel, some feel that road safety education for young people needs to be part of the conversation too.

What most people agree on is that something needs to change before another family goes through what Tinyoko's family is now facing.

Community debates the traffic incidents

People from the community shared their thoughts on the incidents on a Facebook post:

@Mulaudzi Michael said:

"Even there by Willow Mead they walk inside the road. They're not scared of the cars. I see that Monday to Friday."

@Nomfundiso Mapingana wrote:

"I once experienced the same thing on Sheffield Street. They were literally walking on the road."

@Dimple Narsi said:

"Yes, these kids walk on the roads and refuse to move when cars are passing. We see this at LSS school also."

Community of Lenasia South gathering at the scene where a hit-and-run incident took place. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

More on SA learner tragedies

Briefly News recently reported on a Pretoria learner who passed away during a school camping trip.

recently reported on a Pretoria learner who passed away during a school camping trip. An 18-year-old learner was hacked to death with a panga in Soweto after leaving home to visit a friend, and police are still hunting for the people responsible.

A Grade 11 learner was fatally stabbed during break time at a Mpumalanga school after an argument with another pupil escalated.

Source: Briefly News