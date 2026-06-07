Heavy flooding in the Eastern Cape has resulted in a few fatalities after the strong water swept away a bakkie

Five Zimbabwean nationals were travelling in a vehicle that was swept off a low-water bridge in Addo, Eastern Cape

South Africans weighed in on the tragedy, with many noting that nationality had nothing to do with it, as human lives were lost

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Two Zimbabwean nationals were left dead following flooding in the Eastern Cape. Image: Orlando Chauke

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – Two men have been tragically killed, and a third remains missing after heavy flooding in the Eastern Cape province.

The men, who are understood to be Zimbabwean nationals, were travelling in a bakkie that was swept off a flooded low-water bridge in Addo, Eastern Cape.

The incident is understood to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June 2026, when the men attempted to cross the swollen river. The Eastern Cape isn't the only province bearing the brunt og the floods.

Hundreds were displaced in the Western Cape, as authorities issued urgent warnings of more flooding to come. A woman and two children also had to be rescued after they attempted to cross a river in the Klein Karoo and were almost swept away.

Two men managed to escape to safety

According to police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy, three Zimbabwean nationals, aged between 34 and 50, were seated inside the bakkie. Two others, aged between 30 and 35, were riding in the back.

The two men at the back managed to jump out and reach safety when they saw the floodwater pulling the vehicle. The three men inside were dragged away in the vehicle.

Two bodies have since been recovered, as officials search for the third man.

"A search and rescue operation was immediately launched, involving the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit, the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality, and the EMS Rescue Team.

“Two of the missing Zimbabwean nationals were recovered from the river and declared dead on the scene by EMS. The search for the missing alleged driver of the Toyota Hilux bakkie continues. The investigation is ongoing," McCarthy said.

The bakkie, in which the Zimbabwean nationals were travelling, was swept off a bridge in Addo. Image: Paul Botes

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the tragedy, with some criticising others for celebrating the fact that foreign nationals had passed away in the tragedy.

Raymond Rympies Evertse said:

“They were human beings. May their souls rest in peace.”

Lucky Sindane added:

“My condolences to the families. May God give them strength in this difficult time.”

Sharon McComb stated:

“The comments here are disgusting. These people were someone’s family. I wonder who the real problem is.”

Hugh Bafokeng said:

“The comments here are the definition of evil and xenophobia.”

Richard Mandulo urged:

“Guys, Zimbabweans are good people. Let's stop the hate.”

Gentle Breeze Cielo added:

“They died cruelly.”

Simwinde Lwaninanyika Cornelius said:

“Bitter South Africans. Your comments are weird.”

One killed in Western Cape floods

Briefly News reported that one person was confirmed dead after being swept away by floodwaters in the Western Cape.

In the Eastern Cape, more than 2,500 residents have been displaced in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality due to heavy rains.

Authorities launched recovery efforts as the South African Weather Service continued to warn of disruptive rainfall.

Source: Briefly News