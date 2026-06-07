Two Zimbabwean Nationals Confirmed Dead in Eastern Cape Floods, Search Continues for Third Man
- Heavy flooding in the Eastern Cape has resulted in a few fatalities after the strong water swept away a bakkie
- Five Zimbabwean nationals were travelling in a vehicle that was swept off a low-water bridge in Addo, Eastern Cape
- South Africans weighed in on the tragedy, with many noting that nationality had nothing to do with it, as human lives were lost
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
EASTERN CAPE – Two men have been tragically killed, and a third remains missing after heavy flooding in the Eastern Cape province.
The men, who are understood to be Zimbabwean nationals, were travelling in a bakkie that was swept off a flooded low-water bridge in Addo, Eastern Cape.
The incident is understood to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June 2026, when the men attempted to cross the swollen river. The Eastern Cape isn't the only province bearing the brunt og the floods.
"May her soul rest in peace": 5 learners involved in a hit-and-run in Lenasia South as 1 passes away
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Hundreds were displaced in the Western Cape, as authorities issued urgent warnings of more flooding to come. A woman and two children also had to be rescued after they attempted to cross a river in the Klein Karoo and were almost swept away.
Two men managed to escape to safety
According to police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy, three Zimbabwean nationals, aged between 34 and 50, were seated inside the bakkie. Two others, aged between 30 and 35, were riding in the back.
The two men at the back managed to jump out and reach safety when they saw the floodwater pulling the vehicle. The three men inside were dragged away in the vehicle.
Two bodies have since been recovered, as officials search for the third man.
"A search and rescue operation was immediately launched, involving the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit, the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality, and the EMS Rescue Team.
“Two of the missing Zimbabwean nationals were recovered from the river and declared dead on the scene by EMS. The search for the missing alleged driver of the Toyota Hilux bakkie continues. The investigation is ongoing," McCarthy said.
South Africans react to the news
Social media users weighed in on the tragedy, with some criticising others for celebrating the fact that foreign nationals had passed away in the tragedy.
Raymond Rympies Evertse said:
“They were human beings. May their souls rest in peace.”
Lucky Sindane added:
“My condolences to the families. May God give them strength in this difficult time.”
Sharon McComb stated:
“The comments here are disgusting. These people were someone’s family. I wonder who the real problem is.”
Hugh Bafokeng said:
“The comments here are the definition of evil and xenophobia.”
Richard Mandulo urged:
“Guys, Zimbabweans are good people. Let's stop the hate.”
Gentle Breeze Cielo added:
“They died cruelly.”
Simwinde Lwaninanyika Cornelius said:
“Bitter South Africans. Your comments are weird.”
One killed in Western Cape floods
Briefly News reported that one person was confirmed dead after being swept away by floodwaters in the Western Cape.
In the Eastern Cape, more than 2,500 residents have been displaced in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality due to heavy rains.
Authorities launched recovery efforts as the South African Weather Service continued to warn of disruptive rainfall.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za