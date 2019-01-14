All DStv packages, channels and prices comparison for 2022

Are you like many other TV subscribers that love having a wide variety of channels at their disposal? Then DSTV South Africa is your ideal choice! With more than 150 channels, you can enjoy a vast range of entertainment in the comfort of your living room. Whether you want to watch live sports, reality shows, or the latest telenovela, MultiChoice offers a great selection of channels via their DStv satellite television service to suit everyone’s needs. But with various packages on offer, what are their differences, price, and how do you choose the best for you?

All the channels on DStv are available in different packages, which means if you want to enjoy your premium subscription, you have to choose and pay for the package that contains your ideal programs. Here is an updated overview of DStv packages in South Africa, channels, and prices.

DStv packages and prices in 2022

When it comes to the packages, the one crucial question that viewers ask is how do I check my DStv package? This provider has six packages: Premium, Family, Compact, Compact Plus, Access, and EasyView. While different DStv packages and prices vary, they are all placed in balanced groups with channels that suit various family members.

Before making a payment for a specific package, make sure the particular channels you want are in that bouquet. This is because you will not feel the ultimate viewing experience on offer if you have a ton of channels, but you do not like the playlist's content.

How much is the highest subscription for DStv? To check your package, you need to register on the official DStv website's self-service section and create an account using your smart card number. After registration, you can log in and view your package on your account profile.

What are the new prices for DStv?

What are the prices of DStv packages? MultiChoice announced an annual price hike in particular packages that took effect on 1st April 2021.

DStv Premium costs R829 per month with 155 channels. DStv Compact Plus costs R539 per month with 141 channels. DStv Compact costs R409 per month with 124 channels. DStv Family costs R295 per month with 89 channels. DStv Access costs R115 per month with 66 channels. DStv EasyView costs R29 per month with 36 channels.

How much is DStv subscription in a month?

How much is DStv in South Africa from April 2021? DStv price increases from April 2021 came when African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Ghana experienced a reduction in decoder and subscription fees.

Speaking to a media inquiry about the increase in DStv packages prices for South Africa 2022, MultiChoice attributed it to the rise in content providers' cost. Despite the hiked prices, some of the packages have experienced diversity and increased DStv channels since 2020.

What channels are on DStv packages?

Do not miss out on a chance to watch any of your favourite programs just because you do not have an updated DStv channels list. You can quickly use the DStv TV guide to find out which shows are currently airing and which premium package includes them.

What is to love about scrolling through the DStv packages channels list is the ease to make a preferred selection and the ability to discover programs by genre, time, title, and channel.

Just by using your remote control, you can navigate through the DStv guide. When you find the program you want, you can select it and set a reminder, such that when the time reaches, you will not miss the program as your TV will automatically be switched to the channel the program is airing on, and you can watch it from the start.

Furthermore, the TV guide is digitally displayed and frequently updated to list current, latest, and upcoming channels, and this ensures the viewer catches up on all the favourite programs.

DStv packages comparison

What are the packages for Dstv? If you are undecided on which one of the different DStv packages 2022 to subscribe to, the channels' details will help you narrow down to your package of choice. Each package offers a wide range of content ranging from sports to news to documentaries.

To have the best viewing experience that works for you, you need to compare the packages. With this updated comparison, you can weigh your options and choose what will give you satisfaction and your whole family the best in entertainment.

Premium Vs. Compact Plus

How much is the highest subscription for DStv? Premium and Compact Plus packages are the highest in terms of price with a difference of R290. Since the premium package is the most expensive, you may wonder how many channels are on DStv premium? Unlike the Compact Plus package, which has 141 channels, the Premium package has 155 channels.

Premium also has more international and local channels, while Compact Plus has the best local programs, including TV series and movies suitable for kids and the whole family. Channels that you will find in premium but not in Compact Plus are:

Compact Plus Vs. Compact

The difference in price between the Compact Plus package and the Compact package is R130. In the table below, you will find DStv Compact Plus channels South Africa, but you will not find them not on the Compact package.

Compact Vs. Family

How much is DStv Compact in South Africa? While the Compact package has a monthly subscription of R409, the difference in price between the Compact and Family packages is R114. Additionally, Compact has 124 channels showing the latest local shows, live sport, reality Tv, and international series.

On the other hand, the Family package channels are 89. They cover local and international series as well as movies, documentaries, and other programs. Channels that you will find on the Compact package but not on the Family package are:

Family Vs. Access package

The following channels are available in DStv Family package 2022 but are not accessible on the Access package. The difference in price between the two packages is R180.

Access Vs. EasyView

What channels are on access DStv package? The difference in price between Access and EasyView is R86. While Access has 66 channels showing the best programs, EasyView is an affordable start option containing 36 channels. Programs that you will find on the Access package but not on EasyView include:

Whichever package fits your budget, you can opt to pay per month or annually. What is fantastic about paying for your DStv subscription yearly in advance is that you will get a discount whereby you will view all your channels for the 12th month for free.

Discounts do not just apply to employed individuals. If you are a pensioner and are wondering do pensioners get discounts on DSTV? Well, DStv does offer a commercial subscription to multi-unit retirement homes, which means that pensioners can get DStv services at a reduced rate.

What is DStv price lock?

MultiChoice has introduced the Price Lock package, which allows subscribers to save money over an extended period. So how much do you save with the DStv price lock?

For example, if you are a DStv Compact Plus subscriber, you will pay R539 per month. However, if you choose the DStv price lock compact for two years, you will skip any price increase within the two years.

This means that even when the price for that particular bouquet increases in 1 year, your monthly payment will not be affected, thanks to the price lock feature. Therefore, you can easily avoid any DStv annual price increase by opting for the price lock.

Another advantage of the two-year price lock contract is that it comes with a 50% off offer on Showmax for DStv Compact and Compact plus. For DStv premium, the two-year price lock option comes with a 100% off for Showmax.

If you are wondering, does DStv price lock include extra view? Then Yes. With XtraView, you can link two or more decoders under one subscription.

DStv packages with no price lock

DStv packages South Africa 2022 that have no price lock offer:

EasyView package

Access package

Remember, not all price lock comes with installation, so check first if the package you are interested in has that offer.

What is the cheapest DStv package 2022?

With such a diverse and wide array of entertainment from the best of locals, sports, news, music, documentary to kids, you may wonder what is the cheapest DSTV package? With a monthly cost of R29 only, DStv EasyView is the most affordable package.

By paying for EasyView, you will enjoy 36 TV channels and access over 95 audio channels. With this simple package, you can opt to use DStv Now and watch online local shows, news, music, and movies using any portable device such as a smartphone or a tablet.

DStv subscription

When your monthly subscription is about to expire, you will get a notification asking you to renew your subscription. However, you do not have to purchase a new decoder to enjoy the channels.

You can opt for a change of ownership to inherit a decoder from a family member or buy a second-hand one. After you have obtained your decoder, you may want to start with the cheapest package - EasyView.

The first question that a customer may ask is, what is DStv EasyView fee subscription? The package has an affordable monthly price of R29, yet you still get clear pictures and audio.

DStv payment

DStv has various payment methods to suit every customer’s needs. So, you can choose a payment method that is convenient for you and pay your subscription to avoid missing out on any of your favourite shows. Before embarking on any DStv pay, you first have to check your balance.

The question to ask next is how do I check my DSTV balance? To check your balance, you need to login into your DSTV account, and under the My Account section, click on the View My Balance tab. You can pay for your DSTV package via self-service on www.dstv.com at DStv agents, Multichoice branches, or via phone.

How do I pay DSTV by phone? When a customer receives an SMS reminder about paying for DStv products, there will be a link at the end of the message. Use the link to make payments from your mobile phone. You can also make payments via various banks. The DStv banking details are always posted and updated on their official website.

DStv installation

Multichoice has various accredited DSTV installers. Before the employee begins the DSTV installation process, you need to have a decoder and pay a one-month subscription.

If you are relocating and need DSTV installation in Pretoria or where else you might go, or if you have signal problems, then you can contact any of the qualified professional technicians near your neighbourhood for assistance. Remember, look for those approved by Multichoice, especially their agents, as they can help you with the installation or send someone who can.

Can you cancel DStv price lock?

But what if you want to downgrade to a lower package; can you cancel DStv price lock? If you wish to terminate the price lock early, you will first need to pay the required remaining amount for that subscription, and you may be required to pay a cancellation fee.

How do I get JOOX VIP on DStv?

If you are a music fan who loves to listen to both local and international hits, then by being a DStv subscriber in South Africa, you can stream music for free via JOOX. So how can you get free JOOX on DStv? All you need to do is pay for Premium, Compact and Compact Plus packages and enjoy JOOX at no extra cost. After making the payment, you will need to download the JOOX app (compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices) from your app store.

Next, in the JOOP VIP section, select DStv customer and enter the accounts holder ID number. You will receive a one-time pin (OTP) which you will then enter into the app.

What’s to love about having the JOOX VIP experience is that you can enjoy millions of tracks regardless of your music style, create a playlist, switch to karaoke mode to sing along to your favourite tune and still add up to 4 family members.

How to watch DStv without a decoder in 2022

If you are not at home or lack a decoder, then there is no reason why you should miss live sports or your favourite program. You can access DStv online using the DStv Now app. You can keep watching sports, live TV, series, and movies online at no extra charge through the app.

The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices such as phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, and gaming consoles. The content for viewing will depend on your current subscription.

Benefits of Using DStv Catch Up

Do you have a busy schedule such that you always miss your favourite shows? Then no need to panic. With DStv Catch Up, you have a convenient way to stay up to date with your favourite programs. For subscribers, the DStv Catch Up comes at no additional cost.

DStv contact details

Having their contact is essential, especially if you have subscribed to any of their packages. The contact details will also come in handy when you have signal problems or get an error code. The best way to get quick support or information is to use the DStv helpline. However, there are other types of support that you can use. In case of any problem, use the following DSTV contact details.

Install and use the DStv App

Use DStv Self-Service on WhatsApp: 060 060 3788

Use Live Chat on their website: dstv.co.za

Chat with a customer representative on Twitter: @DStvCare

Facebook: @DStv

Dial *120*68584# on your phone

Multichoice has a wide range of fantastic packages to suit the budget and entertainment needs of every customer. While deciding which package to choose was once a challenge, you can use the article above to make an informed decision as it shows you the differences between the packages and prices. Furthermore, with the DStv self-service and provided contact details, you can clear error codes quickly and get an immediate solution to any related problem you might have.

