A woman went shopping for her baby and showed people the bill for her kid's food and toiletries

The lady made a TikTok video at Dischem as she got the basics for her baby, and she racked up quite the bill

People were very helpful after seeing how much the woman and her husband spent to feed their baby for a month

A mom made a video to give people an idea of how much she spends. Many people left some tips for the loving mother.

A woman went to Dischem and spent more than R1000 on baby supplies. Image: TikTok/@thesarawans

Netizens were generous and commented with recommendations to ease the mother's financial load.

Woman spends over R1k at Dischem for Purity, Pampers and more

A TikTok video shared by @thesarawans shows the mum buying groceries for her baby. The creator says she spent R 1 082, and the video shows how she bought multiple jars of purity, Cerelac baby porridge, Pampers and more:

TikTok users discuss Mzansi mum's Dischem baby's grocery haul

People love to see how others budget for groceries. Parents in the comments went to help the mom find cheaper grocery alternatives.

Cathy van Wyk commented:

There is a lady on Facebook, Lorinda Pretorius. I buy my milk and nappies from her. She is way cheaper than the shops. She got a lot of combos and specials."

Lorna Pillay commented:

"My son is 15 months and we buy diapers, milk and toiletries for R2500, even though we cut down on buying Purity. Having a baby is costly now."

Bunny commented:

"If you have your priorities set right you will start to realise babies are not that expensive. I used to spend R1k a day going out and on alcohol etc."

Asande MBATHA commented:

"Cheaper when you buy veggies and do it yourself, it saved me. Knowing what's in it because I made it."

jade naidoo commented:

"So many comments about them feeding Purity. yoh. Don't judge, this is what works for this family. Do what works for yours."

pertuniajess25 commented:

"Guys, I am pregnant and this video gives me trauma."

