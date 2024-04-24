Iconic Kwaito musician Bonginkosi 'Zola 7' Dlamini marked his 47th birthday recently

The former TV presenter penned a heartfelt message where he expressed gratitude after surviving the last four years

The star said he did not think he would live to see the future, but God used him as a testament that everything is possible

Kwaito star Zola 7 turned 47 years old. The singer was overwhelmed by a deep sense of gratitude as he looked back at the last four years of his life.

Singer Zola 7 reflects on his adversity

Iconic Kwaito musician known for the hit song Lwandle, turned 47 years old on Wednesday, 24 April. Bonginkosi 'Zola 7' Dlamini took the opportunity to speak about the time he was faced with adversity.

In his heartfelt message, Zola 7 said that four years ago, he was not confident about his future. But he persevered and is still standing tall.

The former TV presenter posted a video of him in high spirits and wrote a heartwarming caption to accompany the post.

"Today, I celebrate life 47 years of GOD'S grace. 4 years ago, I was not sure that I would see another day, but here I am still standing. I'm proof that only GOD decides about your life, not other people. Happy birthday to me ngiyabonga baba. HOLA7."

Mzansi joins forces to celebrate Zola 7

Penning sweet messages to the star, Mzansi peeps had nothing but sweet words for him.

@JohnR84M:

"Happy birthday, Grootman. Your catalogue is the one I jam to most of the time. What you did hear is timeless. If I could, I would buy your catalogue for a billion or two and make sure you are sorted for four generations!"

@GORGYZN:

"Happiest Birthday, our role model. I'm also turning 40 years tomorrow. Taurus gang."

@PhutiBen:

"Happy birthday, grootman. May the Lord satisfy you with long life and show you His salvation. Much love."

Zizi Kodwa treats Zola to lunch

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa shared a video of him and his team visiting Zola 7 and treating him to lunch.

For his 46th birthday, they all sang for him and cheered him on. This brought smiles to people's faces as they all thanked the minister for his kindness.

