Motheo TVET College is one of the leading colleges in South Africa. It upholds and promotes quality training, accountability, confidentiality, and transparency. The college has strong stakeholder partnerships that help it meet society's educational and training needs.

Motheo College's seven campuses are in Bloemfontein, Hillside View, Thaba 'Nchu, Koffiefontein Satellite, Zastron Satellite, Botshabelo Satellite and Plot 32. Join this world-class educational institution to brighten your future.

Motheo TVET College online application in 2022

Motheo TVET College's online application process for new students takes less than 15 minutes. You need these scanned documents:

Three certified copies of ID, passport, or birth certificate.

Three certified copies of a parent or legal guardian's ID.

One ID-size photo.

A certified copy of the latest school report/Grade 9 or Higher.

Proof of residence.

Registration fee.

A unique email address and cellphone number.

Here is how to apply online at Motheo TVET College:

Visit the school's website. Click Registration. Click Register an Account. Fill out the Register Student Profile. Create a password for your account. Then, click inside the check box that indicates you are 18 years old or above. Click Continue. Follow the prompts, including attaching your documents.

Motheo TVET College's status check

Log into the Motheo TVET College's student portal frequently to check your application status.

How to upload documents at Motheo TVET college

After registering your account on the school's website, log in and follow the prompts till you get to the uploading documents step. Upload the scanned documents as specified by the system.

What courses does Motheo TVET College offer?

The institution offers a variety of learning and training programmes. Find out, from the prospectus, the requirements for admission to Motheo TVET College courses.

National Certificate (Vocational) programmes NQL Levels 2 - 4

Business studies fields

Management

Marketing

Finance

Office Administration

Economics and accounting

Education and Development

Hospitality

Tourism

Safety in Society

Transport and Logistics

Engineering and ICT fields

Engineering and Related Design

Electrical Infrastructure and Construction

Civil Engineering Construction

Information Technology and Computer Science

SETA Accredited courses

TVET Certificate Hair Care, Beauty and Nail Technology

Other Motheo TVET College courses include:

Engineering REPORT 191 N1 - N6

Business & Utility Studies REPORT 191:N4 - N6

Learnerships And Skills Training

Educational requirements for admission

The school's educational requirements differ from course to course. Here are some of them:

An applicant who wishes to enrol for Grade 9 or 12 programmes or NC (V) LQF Level 2 (Business and General Studies) must have passed Grade 12/N3/NQF Level. An applicant who wishes to enrol for an Engineering programme must have passed Grade 12 with Mathematics & Science (N3 Engineering/NQF Level 4). An applicant who wishes to enrol for post Grade 12 programmes must show proof of passing Grade 12/N3/NQF Level 4 or its equivalent.

Presented these documents during your registration:

Local students

A certified copy of the latest school results.

A certified copy of the Identity Document.

Registration fee.

Proof of residence.

International students

A certified copy of the latest school certificate or qualification.

A valid study permit until the end of the relevant study period.

Foreign student registration fee.

Motheo TVET college's fees

Motheo TVET's annual fees range from R10,000 to R24,000, but the amount varies with courses and is subject to change yearly. Therefore, visit or contact any of its campuses to find out the exact tuition and fees required.

Bursary program and its requirements

The college provides bursaries to students who meet the following requirements:

You must be a South African citizen. You should be a student registered for the National Certificate Vocational Programmes (NQF Level 2 – 4). Demonstrate potential for academic success. Prove you need financial assistance through the following ways:

Prove you do not have parents (an orphan).

Prove your parents are unemployed.

You are from a single-parent or single-legal-guardian family with an annual income of less than R12,000.

Have employed parents with a joint net income of less than R10,000 per month

Application requirements for bursaries

Scan and email the following documents to apply@nfas.org.co.za or post their photocopies to NFAS through Private Bag x4, Plumstead, 7801:

Certified original copy of ID. Proof of registration. Proof of residence. Latest school/college results. Parent(s)’/guardian(s)’ proof of income. Affidavit in case of unemployment. Proof of transport and accommodation.

Motheo TVET College's contacts

Call the following lines for more inquiries: about Motheo TVET college's learning programmes and fees

Central Office: 051 406 9300

051 406 9300 Hill Side View campus: 051 409 3300

051 409 3300 Bloemfontein campus: 051 411 2000

051 411 2000 Thaba 'Nchu campus: 051 873 5200

051 873 5200 Botshabelo: 051 813 9010

051 813 9010 Plot 32 in Bloemspruit: 051 813 8625

051 813 8625 Koffiefontein satellite campus: 051 813 9011

051 813 9011 Zastron satellite campus: 051 813 9012

051 813 9012 Botshabelo satellite campus: 051 813 9011

051 813 9011 Centre For Entrepreneurship And Rapid Incubator: 051 411 2000

Where is Motheo TVET College located?

Motheo TVET College is in the Free State province of South Africa.

Is Motheo TVET College private or public?

It is a public TVET serving the Motheo and Xhariep Districts.

How many campuses does Motheo College have?

The school has seven campuses, and some are satellite campuses.

Is Motheo TVET college registration for 2023/2024 open?

Motheo TVET college's applications usually run from April to November. The school will confirm the 2023/2024 application dates (opening date and deadlines) on its official website. Alternatively, contact them for better clarification.

Motheo TVET College is among the leading TVET institutions in South Africa. The college offers quality and competitive skills that help graduates grasp some of the best jobs in the country.

