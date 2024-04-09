Nina Agdal's dating history: the Danish model's boyfriend timeline

Nina Agdal is a famous Danish commercial and swimsuit model best known for her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2012. She has also modelled for leading brands such as Victoria's Secret and Macy's. Nina Agdal's dating history has also put her in the headlines, with her most famous relationship being with Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star and Oscar award winner, although they later parted ways. Discover Nina Agdal's relationships.

Agdal is a powerhouse of talent, business savvy, ambitious, and has an unmatched drive. Photo: @ninaagdal (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nina was interested in modelling from a tender age but only signed a contract with Elite Model Management as a teenager. She participated in their prestigious modelling competition, discovering big names in the modelling industry, such as Cindy Crawford, Lara Stone and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Nina Agdal's profile summary and bio

Full name Nina Brohus Agdal Stage name Nina Agdal Gender Female Date of birth March 26, 1992 Age 32 years (in 2024) Ethnicity White Place of birth Hillerod Country Denmark Nationality Danish Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Aries Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 55 kg (Approx) Body measurements 34-23-34 Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde Parents Anne-Mette Agdal and Mette Agdal Sibling Emil Brohus Profession Model and actress Known for Being a Victoria's Secret model Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Logan Paul Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $12 million

How old is Nina Agdal?

The Danish beauty, whose full name is Nina Brohus Agdal (age 32 years in 2024), was born on March 26, 1992, in Hillerod, Denmark. She holds Danish nationality and belongs to the White ethnicity. She stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, giving her an upper hand in modelling.

Nina has been featured in leading magazines such as Vogue Mexico, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Maxim magazine. Photo: @ninaagdal (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Nina Agdal's parents?

The model was born to Anne-Mette Agdak and Mette Agdal. She has a brother named Emil Brohus.

Nina Agdal's dating history

The Danish model is in a relationship with Logan Paul, a YouTube star and WWE fighter. They met at an event in New York City in 2022 and began dating. On July 9, 2023, they announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

In August 2023, Nina appeared on Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, where they talked about Italian engagement and shared the specs of her diamond ring.

The WWE wrestler proposed to his model girlfriend in Lake Como, Italy. Photo: @loganpaul (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Previously, Nina was in a relationship with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio from 2016 to 2017. They were first spotted together in May at the UP & Down club in NYC. Rumours have it that they broke up as DiCaprio was not ready to get married or have kids.

After the breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio, Agdal began dating Jack Brinkley-Cook, supermodel Christie Brinkley's son, whom she dated for a year. Other celebrities she has dated include Max George, a member of the boy band The Wanted. They dated from 2013 to 2014.

She was also linked to Adam Levine, frontman of Maroon 5 singers. Nina Agdal and Adam Levine were often spotted having a good time at a beach resort in Mexico in 2013.

Nina Agdal and Joe Jonas were also rumoured to be dating after they were spotted spending quality time in Miami in 2012. Their relationship was never confirmed.

Agdal has never been romantically involved with Dillon. Danis is a retired submission grappler and mixed martial artist. He made his MMA debut at Bellator 198 against Kyle Walker and won via a toe hold in the first round.

What did Dillon Danis say about Nina?

Nina became a target for Dillon Danis throughout their build-up to their fight with Logan Paul. Dillon started to involve Nina by posting pictures and videos of her alongside men from her previous relationships, such as Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. She took legal action by filing a $150,000 lawsuit and a restraining order against him.

Agdal runs her fitness app, The Agdal Method, and is a brand ambassador for leading brands such as Fabletics. Photo: @ninaagdal (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nina Agdal's career

Nina started modelling at a tender age, but her breakthrough was in 2012 after being featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Since then, she has been featured in TV shows and films and has modelled for Bebe Stores, Adore Me, Calzedonia, Billabong, Victoria's Secret, and other major brands.

Nina has also been featured in leading magazines such as Vogue Mexico, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Maxim magazine. In 2013, she appeared in the Super Bowl TV commercial for Carl's Jr, following in the footsteps of fellow models Kim Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Kate Upton.

In 2014, Nina appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 50th anniversary cover alongside Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. In 2017, she did a photo shoot for the Maxim Magazine's cover for its March Issue.

Why is Nina Agdal famous?

Nina rose to fame in the fashion industry after gracing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 2012. She was also featured in one of the racy headline-making Carl's Jr. Commercials, following the footsteps of Kim Kardashian and Kate Upton.

What is Nina Agdal's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the celebrity model boasts an impressive net worth of $12 million. She derives her vast net worth from her successful career as a model working with top agencies like IMG Models. She also runs her fitness app, The Agdal Method, and is a brand ambassador for leading brands such as Fabletics.

Nina is best known for her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2012. Photo: @ninaagdal (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Above is everything we know about Nina Agdal's dating history, career, and personal life. She is a powerhouse of talent, business savvy, ambitious, and has an unmatched drive. From featuring on the covers of leading fashion magazines to launching her fitness app, Nina is a household name you will not forget anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Who is King Javien Conde? Meet Erica Mena's oldest son

Briefly published an article about King Javien Conde, an American celebrity child famous as Erica Mena's son. Erica is an American former model, video vixen, author, and television personality who rose to fame with the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Despite King Javien Conde being a celebrity child, he prefers to maintain a private life to avoid public scrutiny. He is also an introvert, which makes people think he has a disability. Find out his whereabouts.

Source: Briefly News