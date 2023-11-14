Ciara Princess Wilson is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, model, actress and businesswoman. She is the recipient of a Grammy Award, the Woman of the Year award from Billboard Women in Music, two BET Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, seven Soul Train Awards and thirteen Ascap Music Awards. With these achievements, details about the star’s personal life, including her age, are subject to public scrutiny. So, how old is Ciara?

Princess rose to stardom with her debut studio album Goodies in 2004. The album spawned a single that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

Additionally, her second album was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). But before delving into details about her professional career, explore her personal facts.

Ciara’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ciara Princess Wilson Nickname Ciara Gender Female Date of birth 25 October 1985 Age 38 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Fort Hood, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Riverdale High School Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Russell Wilson Children 3 Parents Jackie and Carlton Clay Harris Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, model and entrepreneur Years active 2001-present Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

How old is Ciara, the singer?

Ciara (aged 38 as of 2023) was born on 25 October 1985 in Fort Hood, Texas, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She is the only child of Jackie and Carlton Clay Harris. An army brat, Ciara grew up in New York, Utah, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and California.

Regarding her education, she attended North Clayton High School before graduating from Riverdale.

Ciara’s height

The talented dancer stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-26-34 inches. Ciara features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Is Ciara married?

In 2013, Ciara became engaged to rapper Future. However, she ended their engagement in August 2014 due to his infidelity. The ex-couple shares a son, Future Zahir, born on 19 May 2014.

In early 2015, Ciara started dating NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, and they announced their engagement on 11 March 2016.

The duo tied the knot on 6 July at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Their first child, a daughter, was born on 28 April 2017, and their second child, a son, was born on 23 July 2020. On 8 August 2023, the songwriter revealed that she is expecting their third biological child.

Professional career

With a career spanning over two decades, Ciara’s worldwide sales total over 45 million. Some of her major hits include:

And I (2004)

(2004) Oh (2004)

(2004) Like a Boy (2006)

(2006) Promise (2006)

(2006) Never Ever (2009)

(2009) Work (2009)

Ride (2010)

(2010) Sorry (2012)

(2012) I’m Out (2013)

(2013) I Bet (2015)

(2015) Greatest Love (2019)

(2019) Level Up (2019)

(2019) Jump (2022)

(2022) Da Girls (2023)

(2023) Forever (2023)

As an actress, Russell Wilson’s wife has appeared in All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2012), That’s My Boy (2012) and The Game (2013). In 2022, it was announced that she had joined the cast of the 2023 remake of The Color Purple as Nettie.

How much is Ciara’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ciara has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 22-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Ciara’s profiles

The Texas native is active on social media. She has 35.1 million Instagram followers and 16 million followers on Facebook. In addition, Ciara has 11.6 million Twitter followers and 4.2 million followers on TikTok as of 7 November 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’How old is Ciara?’’ At 38, the star has achieved so much, raising her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

