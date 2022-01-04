Who is the Prince of Morocco? All you need to know about Moulay Hassan

Morocco is a North African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. The state is known for its Berber, Arabian, and European cultural influences. So, does Morocco have royalty? Yes, Morocco is one of the 43 sovereign states globally, with a monarch as head of state, led by Mohamed VI and his first son. Moulay Hassan is the Crown Prince of Morocco.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Moulay Hassan is the Crown Prince of Morocco. Photo: @prince.moulay.hassan

Source: Instagram

Moulay Hassan is the first child and only son of King Mohammed VI. This means that he is set to become king once his father passes. So, how old is he? Does he have any siblings? Read on to get full Moulay Hassan's facts.

Moulay Hassan's profile summary and bio

Full name: Moulay EL Hassan bin Mohammed

Moulay EL Hassan bin Mohammed Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 8th of May 2003

8th of May 2003 Place of birth: Royal Palace of Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

Royal Palace of Rabat, Rabat, Morocco Moulay Hassan's age: 19 years (As of 2022)

19 years (As of 2022) Zodia sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: Morrocan

Morrocan Ethnicity: Arab

Arab Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco

Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco Father: Mohammed VI

Mohammed VI Sibling: Princess Lalla Khadija

Princess Lalla Khadija Occupation: Student

Student Net worth: $1 billion

$1 billion Moulay Hassan's Instagram account: @prince.moulay.hassan

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

Who is the current Prince of Morocco? Moulay Hassan's date of birth is on the 8th of May 2003. He was born in the Royal Palace of Rabat, Rabat, Morocco, which means he is Morrocan by birth. As of 2022, he is 19 years old, and his star sign is Taurus. He is named after his grandfather Hassan II, and upon his accession, he is expected to bear the regnal name Hassan III.

Family

Young Moulay Hassan with his sister Princess Lalla Salma. Photo: @prince.moulay.hassan

Source: Instagram

His father, Mohammed VI, is the King of Morocco, and his mother, Lalla Salma, is the Princess consort of Morocco and the first wife of a Moroccan ruler to have been publicly acknowledged and given a royal title. He has a sister called Princess Lalla Khadija, born on the 28th of February 2007.

Can Moulay Hassan speak English?

He speaks four languages: Arabic, French, English and Spanish. As for Moulay Hassan's education, he went to the Royal College in Rabat. In July, the 19-year-old crown prince graduated from high school in 2020 and received his baccalaureate in economic and social sciences with honours. From the 3rd of July to 9, he was one of the 441,238 students who took the 2020 baccalaureate exams.

After high school, Hassan went to study at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguerir's Faculty of Governance and Economic and Social Sciences (FGSES) (UM6P).

Is the Prince of Morocco married?

No, he is not married yet since he is only 19 years old. However, in traditional Moroccan culture, a prince cannot ascend to the throne if he is not married. Hassan is a handsome young man and is expected to find a beautiful wife when he comes of age.

In fact, in 2016, a viral video made rounds on social media of a Moroccan girl sharing her wish to marry Prince Moulay. The little girl explained she wanted to marry him because he is handsome and she is pretty and was confident he would choose her as his bride.

How much is the Prince of Morocco worth?

Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan. Photo: @prince.moulay.hassan

Source: Instagram

Since he was born into royalty, Moulay has lived a luxurious life. At only 19 years old, Moulay Hassan's net worth is estimated to be $1 billion. His father, on the other hand, is one of the wealthiest kings in Africa with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Moulay Hassan's house

Since Prince Hassan is royalty in Morocco, he resides in Dar-al-Makhzen, the primary and official residence of the king of Morocco. The palace is situated in the Touarga commune of Rabat, the national capital.

Among his luxurious properties, he has a $67.4 million Gulfstream G650 jet on which he travels around the world. The plane is said to be one of the most expensive and most potent VIP jets available.

Moulay Hassan, the Prince of Morocco, is well conscious of the obligations that come with being a member of the royal family. As a result, he frequently appears beside the king at significant events.

READ ALSO: Who is Prettyboyfredo? Age, daughter, girlfriend, merch, house, YouTube, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Prettyboyfedo. He is a popular American YouTube celebrity, gamer and hip-hop artist.

His YouTube channel under the same name has over 7 million subscribers and more than 1 billion combined views as of January 2022. Here is his bio.

Source: Briefly News