A video by @sloo challenging South Africans to identify local slang has gone viral, sparking hilarious and enlightening reactions

The quiz, featuring terms like "robot" for a traffic light and "babalas" for a hangover, highlights the rich linguistic diversity of South Africa

Netizens have shared their slang blunders and lessons, showcasing how slang evolves and brings people together

This gent quizzes viewers on local slang and has gone viral, with netizens sharing amusing mistakes and learning moments about South Africa’s diverse dialects. Images:@sloophaho/ TikTok

A video posted by social media user @sloo has taken South Africa by storm.

In it, he challenges viewers to identify local slang words for various everyday terms.

The video, which tests South Africans' knowledge of slang for a traffic light, hangover, disbelief and shock, has sparked a wave of hilarious and enlightening reactions from netizens.

Netizens were trying out their slang knowledge

In the viral video, @sloo quizzes viewers with terms such as “robot” for a traffic light, “babalas” for a hangover, and “harbour” or “eish” for expressions of disbelief and shock.

The video has entertained and highlighted the rich tapestry of South African languages and dialects.

The responses from netizens have been a mix of amusement and astonishment, with many sharing their slang blunders and misunderstandings.

@Qhamani Vandala expressed their surprise at the correct answer:

“Eish??? I said a big ‘YHOOO.”

@dont_come_for_me humorously admitted:

“Pickup truck??? My mind went to the dustbin truck 😭”

@Lowkeyy_Masindie shared a common mix-up, saying:

“I said ‘haibo’ for eish 😭😂"

While @Kefilwe_smiley expressed disbelief at the term used for a pickup truck:

“Nithi Bakkie guys? 😭😭 Yoh.”

@azee green provided a bit of a language lesson, remarking:

“Hmm. Do your research bhuti😭 Babalas is of Afrikaans origin, Eish is not Xhosa either it’s Afrikaans, Hayi Bo is Xhosa ☹️"

Lastly, @tshegofatsomokeng shared their confusion with:

“Tell me why i said ‘Yoh’ for both question 4/5 and it was still wrong 😭😭

The cultural impact

The video provided a good laugh and underscored the importance of understanding and preserving South Africa's diverse linguistic heritage.

The reactions from social media users illustrate how slang evolves and how it can be a fun yet educational tool to bring people together.

@Zulu_Queen said:

“This is the content we need! So funny and educational 😂👏”

@Khosi4Life added:

“I’m showing this to my parents. Let’s see how they do! 😅”

@Proudly_SA also noted:

“Love how this showcases our beautiful slang. More please! 🇿🇦”

