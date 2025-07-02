A South African woman had a surreal moment when she unexpectedly found herself seated next to Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth on a flight

She shared the unforgettable experience on Instagram, posting a selfie with the Springboks stars

South Africans flooded the comments with excitement as they shared in the woman's moment of sheer excitement over the surreal encounter

A South African woman had a dream-come-true experience when she recently found herself seated next to two Springboks players, captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, on a flight.

Kolisi, who withdrew from the squad set to face Italy on Saturday due to a niggle, shares a strong bond with Etzebeth. The two are known for their close friendship and are often seen spending time together off the field.

The woman shared her excitement with her followers on Instagram via her account @kirst_k_weiss, posting a selfie she took with the two Boks.

Woman's dream comes true as she gets a flight seat next to Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth

Source: Getty Images

The woman captioned the photo she took with the rugby stars;

"Best seat on the flight. Not me taking a nap next to 2 South African heroes...quite literally,a dream come true..."

Mzansi reacts to Bok flight moment

South Africans found the moment exciting and shared in the woman’s pure joy, with many reacting warmly and some even wishing they were in her shoes.

@janewandrag

"I would have passed out, honest. Oh my word"

@blueyonderbeachhouse

I would have offered to take the middle seat"

@vans.khaya

"That's absolutely awesome, thrilled for you"

@zintlevaphi

"Which flight was this and where are you guys off to?"

@ncsmeda

"World champions in Economy class"

@charlottebuttler

"lucky"

@sulakasana

"this is crazy lol"

@jfvanschalkwyk

"great photo"

@mebeingbernie

"insane unreal"

@ lindiwe_secha

"lucky girl"

@ nixfordham

"lol the only passanger I would not be annoyed if they overlapped into my seat"

