Two time Rugby World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth was seen enjoying a beach day with his pregnant wife, Anlia Etzebeth, and young daughter, Elizabedi

The beach day comes as the South African couple prepares to welcome their second daughter, adding to the joy of their heartwarming family moment

Fans and followers of the couple stormed the comment section to share their excitement of seeing the rugby family spending quality time together

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth took some well-deserved time off the sport to enjoy quality time with his pregnant wife, Anlia Etzebeth, and their daughter Elizabedi on the beach.

The couple announced on social media that they are expecting their second baby, confirming it will be another baby girl.

Eben and Anlia got married in 2023 and welcomed their first daughter in 2024. They recently celebrated their first child’s first birthday in January, joined by other Bok stars and their WAGs.

The Etzebeths spend family time together on the beach

As they prepare to welcome the newest addition to their family, Anlia shared a picture of them enjoying a peaceful day at the beach.

The picture captures the family of three smiling happily, with Eben carrying Elizabedi as they enjoy the beautiful ocean waves.

Against the backdrop of the ocean breeze and golden sunshine, the family looked relaxed and radiant as they celebrated this special chapter in their lives.

Anlia posted the photo on her official Instagram page with the caption:

"What a special weekend... #gratefulheart❤️"

The post sparked warm reactions from fans and followers on social media, with many happy to see the family enjoying wonderful moments together.

Reactions as Etzebeth spends time with wife, daughter

Joan Lottering said:

"Such a beautiful sunset picture with a beautiful family! Heavenly Father bless and keep this family. ❤️❤️🔥🙏"

Urzula Lombard wrote:

"Beautiful photo of beautiful family ❤️😍"

Chavonne September implied:

"I actually thought this was the announcement Pic 😅 Congratulations 🎊."

corne.ooshuizen67 added:

"One of your hardest photos. Lots of love. ❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌🏾"

claudette_pienaar shared:

"We saw you at Cape Town airport. Would SO love to see babbas in real life ❤️."

Koekemoer Margaret commented:

"My 2 favourite mense wat ek volg."

Source: Briefly News