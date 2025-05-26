St David's Marist Inanda boys sang a gospel-inspired gwijo at a school festival in full uniform, getting loud cheers from the crowd that was impressed by their sound and synchronised performance

The video, posted on TikTok, left online users proud of the boys' dedication to what they were doing as they displayed pride in the uniform they were wearing

Social media users were left emotional and inspired, with many praising the boys' passion and unity, and some promising their toddlers would attend the school

St David's Inanda Boys deliver a moving gwijo, touching many social media users' hearts. Image: @inandaspirit

Source: TikTok

A group of high schoolers left the internet in awe with their proud and passionate performance singing and moving to a gospel tune, turned into gwijo.

The video was shared on TikTok by @inandaspirit, and users were quick to flood the comments with love praise, and emotional reactions.

The boys deliver a powerful gwijo

In full uniform and with unmatched energy, St David's Marist Inanda boys lit up the room with their soulful performance of a soul-stirring gwijo filled with heartfelt lyrics like “God may the sins all end.”They sang every word with intention, moving in sync to the rhythm of the lyrics and drums, filling the hall with a strong spiritual presence.

The moment felt bigger than just a school performance; there was pride, power and unity in every step and every note. As they sang words of redemption and prayer, the entire space echoed with heartfelt emotion, with the crowd cheering loudly in fulfilment.

Parents with little kids vowed to take them to St David's High School, just for their vibes. Image: Hiraman

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the boys' performance

The vibe on social media was emotional, with users deeply touched by the boys' energy and faith. Many vowed they'd enrol their sons at the school just to experience that brotherhood and spiritual pride.

Some couldn't believe they missed such an epic performance, imagining how nice it must have been to be in the crowd. Others said they wished they had known about the festival beforehand, saying they would have definitely attended it.

User @mrsher__ said:

"I repeat, I’m going to become an Inanda mom one day🙏🏿."

lesegosibeko808

"I can’t wait to attend such gatherings with you ❤️we are definitely going to be St David’s mommies."

User Rushnylove❤ shared

"Yeeeey my heart boys kodwa South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦mayi ncnywe suka (SA must be given it's flowers)."

User @Ofc_lulu_bell added:

"I’m definitely taking my son here just to attend these 😔."

User @dontmindme1128 shared:

"Beautiful. Wish I knew about this and bought tickets."

User @Mamawami said:

"Hayi shem, siyabazwela(we feel sorry for), those who have apartheid nostalgia. The horse has bolted. BOLTED💃💃."

Watch the TikTok video below:

