Zuri Conroy and Mackensie McKay, two exceptional young South African students, have been awarded full scholarships through the prestigious Nsouli Scholars Programme

Chosen from a highly competitive global pool, both girls have joined Reddam House schools and are already thriving in academics, leadership and extracurricular achievements

The scholarships, funded by Inspired Education Group, offer full financial support through senior school, empowering outstanding students from underserved communities worldwide

Two Reddam House learners, Zuri Conroy and Mackensie McKay, have been awarded a prestigious scholarship. Image: Supplied

Zuri Conroy and Mackensie McKay are the latest students to be named Nsouli Scholars, a global scholarship programme that's changing lives. The scholarship covers everything from school fees to boarding for high school years.

These girls didn’t just get lucky; they earned it for their all-around brilliance. Both excel in school, lead with heart and go the extra mile outside the classroom. Zuri’s killing it in water polo and dreams of becoming a lawyer, while Mackensie is excelling in gymnastics and wishes to be a paediatrician.

Reddam student on the rise

Zuri joined Reddam House Constantia this year, diving straight into sports and studies. She’s a water polo champ and a strong voice in the classroom. Mackensie, now at Reddam Bedfordview, balances elite gymnastics with top marks and wants to change the healthcare game in Africa.

What makes this so cool is that these girls are leading with empathy, pushing limits and showing everyone what’s possible with the right support. They are of "future world-changer" energy.

The two learners excel in both academics and sports. Image: Tim Robberts

Mackensie McKay shines bright

Mackensie McKay, a learner at Reddam House, Bedfordview, brings her remarkable combination of academic excellence and athletic discipline. A five-time Dux Scholar, the young lady has consistently maintained an average in the high 90s, all while training up to three hours a day as a competitive gymnast. Her dedication has earned her national titles, and she and her teammates are currently preparing to represent South Africa at the World Championships in Germany.

Beyond academics and sport, Mackensie is known for her calm presence, maturity, and commitment to making a difference. Actively involved in student leadership and community outreach, she has participated in environmental initiatives like cleaning up rivers and has hopes to alleviate poverty, while aspiring to be a paediatrician. Her goal is to improve healthcare access for children in disadvantaged communities around Africa.

How prestigious is the scholarship?

The Nsouli Scholars Programme only picks around 16 students each year worldwide. So yes, this is a big deal, Zuri and Mackensie are not part of an international family of dreamers and doers. This isn't just a win for them, it's a win for Mzansi. They are proving that brilliance, passion, and drive deserve a shot, no matter where you come from.

