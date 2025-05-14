A resilient gogo was spotted powering up a steep hill, carrying bags for her granddaughter

The clip was captured early in the morning by her granddaughter, a student teacher who was rushing for school practicals, and the moment was shared on TikTok

Social media users were deeply moved by the gogo’s dedication, flooding the comments with praise, love, and their own heartwarming stories

A young lady shared a video of her gogo walking ahead of her to ensure she was not late for her teaching practicals. Image: @_mamthombeni

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming clip of an elderly woman making sure that her grandchild was on time for her work practicals deeply touched Mzansi.

The student teacher, TikTok user @mamthombeni, shared her clip on the platform, opening a space for many to share heartwarming stories about their gogos and praise hers.

Gogo shows pure devotion

The video shows the grandmother hiking up a hill early in the morning. She’s seen carrying her granddaughter’s handbag and lunch bag, showing up strong and dedicated as if it’s nothing. In the video caption, the appreciative student teacher shares that her gogo does that whenever she's late for work, as her way of making sure she gets out of the house.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Teaching practical training

Teaching practice is a key component of teacher education, providing student teachers with essential real-world experience in classroom settings. A study published in the South African Journal of Education details that teaching practice serves as a critical phase in teacher training, offering student teachers the opportunity to engage in actual teaching and learning environments.

The study highlights that while teaching practice is integral to developing competent educators, it also presents challenges that can influence student teachers' perceptions of the profession. These challenges include issues related to the quality of supervision, the application of theoretical knowledge in practice, and the overall support system provided during the practicum period.

SA shows gogo big love

The clip generated 728K views, 108K likes, and 1.9K comments from social media users who were deeply touched by gogo's actions. Many couldn't help but think of their gogos, mom's or mother-in-laws who did the same. Some said having someone who loves you enough to carry you through life's chaos is the real riches. Others joked that gogos should live forever and that this one deserved a gold medal.

A lady had social media users singing her granny's praises after showing her caring act. Image: @_mamthombeni

Source: TikTok

User @Sinothilengcobo24 said:

"🥰My dad wakes up to help me prep every day. Without fail, I always find hot water, I just wake up to a bath. Mom does my lunchbox 🥹🙏🏾❤️May God keep blessing me."

User @Adelavitee shared:

"My mother-in-law does this always, even when it's raining, yoh that woman mara 🥰

User @msweli_n commented:

"Girl, you’re rich🥺❤️."

User @amanjezi Biyela shared:

"Bayasithanda abazali (our parents love us) guys ❤️."

User @Gugu_S added:

"🥺These people don’t deserve to die. Honestly, grandparents are meant to live forever!!❤️

User @CEEGOW_DIARIES said:

"Grannies deserve to live forever 🥺."

3 Briefly News articles about gogos

A grandchild filmed her gogo yelling at a villain while watching her favourite telenovela, which left social media users in fits of laughter.

A granddaughter asked her gogo to accompany her to church, but she refused, revealing that she had never been to church, leaving social media users in disbelief and amusement.

An 82-year-old gogo bravely went on a ziplining adventure, descending the cable without fear, but with excitement, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News