A man shared a video of his bold aunt, who decided to live life to the fullest by participating in a thrilling and adventurous activity

The 82-year-old appeared excited as the guides prepared her for the experience, ensuring that she was completely safe

Social media users praised the gogo for her fearless character, with many commenting about how they attempted the adventure but couldn't continue

A nephew shared a video of his 82-year-old aunt taking part in a zipline adventure, shocking many online users. Image: @muzimahlambi587

Older people are often cautious and sensitive to unsafe environments and activities, but one bold gogo showed her fearless nature by taking part in an adventure that many young people are too scared to try.

A clip of the gogo was shared by her nephew on the TikTok handle, @muzimahlambi587, shocking many social media users who flooded the comment section with praise, wishing to be as brave as she was.

Gogo takes on a scary adventure

The clip shared by @muzimahlambi587 shows his aunt trying to climb onto a higher surface where she would glide from one end to another, passing through the trees. The zipline guides try to assist her, but she tells them to wait so she can balance herself first, explaining that she has a muscle problem in one leg. Once positioned, she asks them to help her safely. After getting securely connected, she glides down with pure excitement and no fear.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA inspired by gogo's bravery

The clip attracted a flood of comments from social media users who admired the brave gogo. Many shared that they were inspired by the 82-year-old's fearless nature and promised to push themselves to overcome their fears.

Some were shocked that she didn’t scream as she went down, while others jokingly shared how their younger parents were scared of getting into bathtubs, saying they would never attempt such an adventure.

A man's post of his aunt's brave stint shocked many social media users. Image: @muzimahlambi587

User @magsSA🇿🇦🇺🇦 said:

"When you get old you know your strengths & when to ask for a hand. Eish, but what a lady! So graceful 😍. I wish we could see her arriving at the end 💃."

User @Rirando Mokoka shared:

"Just got inspired but I'm still not doing it."

User @khensani_koza added:

"At this point, nothing scares her 😅."

User @NOMSA MMANGWANE commented:

"I've watched this video over and over again, she didn't scream at all and she sounded so brave during the prep."

User @AndyCandy added:

"82 years old am I understanding correctly? You go, girl, so we 'youngsters' have no reason to try. Well done mamma."

User @lejoy said:

"Mogirl! No drama, no screams. She even says rea ko tsepedi tseela booom goone magriza." Ziiiiiping. ♥️."

