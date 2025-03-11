A grandson named Phumlani Gumede shared a video of the bricks he bought to build his grandmother, who lives in a mud house, a new home

He shared this in a TikTok video, showing a pile of bricks as he continued to collect building materials to fulfil granny's dream of owning a decent home

Social media users were deeply touched by the young man's love for his granny, and many offered their support, including donations to help with the building process

A loving grandson showed his gogo the bricks he bought to build her a home. Image: @phumlanigumede06

Phumlani Gumede, a young man with deep love and appreciation for his grandmother, has been sharing his journey of taking care of his gogo with the world. Through his TikTok videos, he has warmed the hearts of many, showing the special bond he shares with his granny who lives in a mud house. His latest gesture, buying bricks that will be used to build her a proper home, sparked a wave of support from social media users.

On his TikTok account, @phumlanigumede06, the grandson shared a video showing a brick pile delivered to his grandmother's yard, earning love and respect from social media users who vowed to assist.

The young man shows gogo building bricks

In the clip, @phumlanigumede06 and his gogo stand infront of a brick pile as he shows her the delivery, which she touches as they speak. A few seconds later, he takes a walk with her to show her where he plans to build the new home, an open space next to her current mud house. A Phumlani shows her the location and gogo looks excitedly and thrilled with the idea.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA showers the young man with love

The clip gained massive attention, as many social media users flooded the comments section praising the relationship between Phumlani and his gogo. Many offered to help with the building process, some offered their construction services, while others wanted to donate money and furniture to help furnish the new home. The grandson's love for his gogo inspired others to lend a hand and show kindness.

A gogo was excited after seeing the effort made by her grandson to take care of her. Image: @phumlanigumede06

User @Dreamy designs & upholstery shared:

"We will furnish it when it's done.. New furniture for gogo."

User @Xolani Dube added:

"I can buy 10 cements."

User @Thuthukani Dhe Architect said:

"I can see you measuring the yard, can I give you a house plan for free❤️🙏🙏if you need one for u gogo I'm not sure about the yard size but I can give you something that can fit that yard."

User @ApiwearBezanaManyamalala added:

"Account number where we can donate, Phumlani."

User @boikanyodireko shared:

"Some videos are there to remind you of the love of GOD."

User @Dolphin said:

"Look at God 🙏."

