A caring grandmother made sure her grandson looked as if he was about to go to an important place

The moving video of the granny showing her grandson love went viral after it was shared on the TikTok app

The heartwarming clip touched many, with social media users flooding the comment section to share how beautiful it was to see Gogo showering her grandson with love and blessings

A guy touched Mzansi after showing his Gogo making sure he looked good before leaving the house. Image: @phumlanigumede06

Family content on TikTok often pulls at our heartstrings, and videos featuring grannies and their grandkids are always a cuteness overload.

A TikTok user, popular for sharing heartwarming content with his granny, posted a moving video under his handle @phumlanigumede06, which garnered 1.6M views.

Gogo's Gesture Steals the Show

In the clip, @phumlanigumede06 stands outside with his granny, looking sharp as he prepares to head out. In a touching moment, Gogo brushes off his golf shirt to ensure it's spotless, a gesture often associated with older adults offering blessings before their loved ones embark on something important.

Watch the video below:

Gogo's caring gesture warms many hearts

The clip garnered 204K likes and over 8.1K comments from deeply moved social media users. Many expressed how lucky @phumlanigumede06 is to have such a loving nana, while others shared heartfelt wishes that their grandmothers were still alive.

User @TRF king shared:

"Yoh! Bro u just opened up old wound.. God why did u take my grandma away from me.. Take care of isalukazi poi your blessed."

User @Mazet said:

"I don't know why I'm crying. You remind me of my grandmother. Today I'm blessed bcz of gogo🥰🥰."

User @MaMshengu added:

"Gogo is pouring blessings to you in a mighty and powerful way🥰. Those are speaking a deeper language that few will understand, son you blessed 🙏."

User @punkopillay said:

"So heartwarming, blessed."

User @Lumcaro❤️ asked:

"How can I like this A million times🥺?"

