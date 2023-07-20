This woman bought her grandfather a new car and shared his reaction in an emotional video

TikTok user @bonah_mhlongo shared the precious moment in a video, showing Mkhulu's reaction

People were touched by the clip, which led them to express how grateful they are for their grandparents

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Grandparents are a special kind of special. This woman blessed her grandfather with a car, and his reaction left Mzansi people in puddles of tears.

This grandfather was overcome with emotion when his granddaughter headed him the keys to his new car. Image: TikTok user @bonah_mhlongo

Source: TikTok

If you are blessed enough to be grown and still have your grandparents around, do not take the time with them for granted.

Mkhulu was left speechless when his grandchildren handover keys to his new car

TikTok user @bonah_mhlongo shared a video showing the moment she handed over the key to her grandfather for his new car. The man was so overwhelmed with emotions he couldn't even take the keys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at this special moment, and have a tissue ready:

Emotional TikTok video has Mzansi citizens shedding a tear, wishing they could buy their grandparents a car

People took to the comment section to share how beautiful this moment and gesture was. Grandparents are special, and so many people pray for the day they can spoil them.

Read some of the comments:

siphephiledlamin1 reacted:

"Now, why am I crying? ."

thandylondiwe said

"You guys will reap good fortune forever for making your old man cry such tears of joy. Naze ."

nozipho commented:

"Dads who raised their children well ."

mshacks reacted:

"God bless you always ."

Clizoro MaNgcobo said:

"Blessings You guys are making me cry. You're headed far in life."

Emotional man buys mom new car; South Africa reacts to heartwarming video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young man posted an emotional message on social media showing his mother crying after receiving a car he bought for her.

The post went viral on Twitter by user @egmahlatse and showed his mother praying while leaning on the bonnet of an Audi A3.

The man's caption was emotional as he said:

"I just bought a car and my mom can't stop crying."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News