A beautiful woman warmed netizens' hearts when she copped a whip and showed it to her family

A touching moment was shared when her granny stepped into the car and prayed for her grandchild's new achievement

The young woman's experience was celebrated by South Africans, one of whom said that the car was an excellent choice

A young woman celebrated her first car with her family. Image: @deemmy_malinga

A young woman celebrated getting her first car in a touching moment which saw her sharing her joy with her family members.

This achievement was so monumental that her grandmother even prayed for the car so that God may protect her granddaughter.

Woman buys first car; gogo prays for it in TikTok video

Deemmy Malinga's TikTok video was viewed 156K times, and in the video, she shows her gratitude to God for blessing her with her first whip. She said she was grateful to the Almighty for allowing her to change her life.

Deemmy purchased the Suzuki Swift, an ideal car for first-time car owners. The car is fuel efficient, affordable and reliable. It also has some impressive tech additions to make driving more pleasurable.

Watch the video here:

Internet touched by grandmother's playful gesture

Netizens showered her with blessings and were touched by her gogo praying in the car.

Tiisetso Kgafela congratulated her.

"I can't wait for this moment: the travel and the singing. I will probably have a special pen for the occasion. Congratulations."

Nkosekhaya indicated the importance of having a car these days.

"A car is no longer a want but a need."

Tshegofatso Mphela noted that seeing her gogo in the front seat was an emotional experience for him.

"I'm not emotional, but seeing your grandmother on the driver's seat hit me deep."

Yozalolo remarked that she chose a great vehicle.

"This is my courtesy car. It's the best car and saves petrol. Best decision."

Popo reminisced about a similar experience.

"I remember the day I got my Swift the same time last year."

A young woman keeps her L on her car

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young woman celebrated buying a car and retained her Learner's sticker on the back.

Emeldah Hlungwane told Briefly News that although she got her license in 2016, it expired, and she had to renew it.

She explained that she left the sticker on her car because she had forgotten how to drive and considered herself a learner until she mastered her driving.

