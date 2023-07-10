A young woman caught her grandmother in a practical joke that left the old lady swearing her lungs out

The beautiful woman pretended to be having a seizure, and her granny rushed to her side

When she discovered that it was all a ruse, she let loose a few colourful words in anger

Gogo had to compose herself after her heart nearly jumped out of her chest. Image: @skwankymorule

Source: TikTok

A young woman's prank nearly caused her grandmother a stroke, earning her a few choice words from the old lady!

The older woman thought her granddaughter was having a seizure and almost had a seizure herself.

She bit her grandchild's head off when she discovered this was the Eno Prank.

Eno prank scared Granny out of her wits

The granddaughter, @skwankymorule, decided giving her granny the shivers would be fun.

So she pranked her grandmother with the Eno prank.

According to her comments, her aunt was in on it too.

The hilarious prank earned her video 113.5K.

The video starts with the young woman collapsing on the ground and grunting.

Magogo rushes to help, panic-stricken.

For a moment, it seemed like the magogo forgot that she had back problems.

The back pain disappeared to help her grandchild.

The woman's sister casually strolls to the kitchen and tells her granny this is a prank.

Annoyed, the old lady shoves her granddaughter aside and offers her a few unsavoury words.

Watch the video here:

Internet reacts to granny's foul-mouthed rant after Eno prank

It was Granny's reaction that won the internet for the day.

Tiisetso Madikhetla noted that Kamogelo, the young woman, would not see heaven.

"I am now worried about Granny."

Obakeng8 joked that the prank stopped all back pains associated with old age.

"Adrenaline ya Granny, stopped all the back pain."

Mel Mo536 laughed that the gogo was falling for it.

"Linda spoilt the prank."

VeronicahMoe's said that she laughed because of Granny's colourful vocabulary.

"Waitse ke tshegile thata."

Boipelo pointed out that insults are never far from an elder's lips.

"Bagolo ba rata matlhapa utlwa."

