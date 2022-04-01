A young woman took to her social media to share her sentiments on the concept of open marriages

In a Twitter post, she revealed that she considered them illegitimate and went as far as to call them a “gathering”

Several netizens responded to the post with their thoughts and opinions on the controversial romantic commitment

A stunner sparked an online debate recently after taking to social media to share her personal view on open marriages.

A young woman shared her view on the concept of open marriages. Image: @thatgoddessdrea/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young woman @thatgoddessdrea shared a tweet which she captioned:

“An ‘open marriage’ isn’t a marriage. It’s a gathering.”

According to Oprah Daily, an open relationship is an arrangement wherein a couple decides to include experiences with other people, often for sexual pleasure.

The concept of open marriage—or any open relationship, whether wedding rings are involved or not—runs counter to everything we've been taught about romantic commitment. And that's exactly why it fascinates so many of us.

The young woman’s simple post resulted in scores of netizens responding with their views on her opinion as well as what they thought of open marriages and marriages in general. While some of the reactions were simply inquisitive, others were quite wordy and expressive, proving that the tweet piqued the interest of many peeps.

@adahmaziii asked:

“So a closed marriage with plenty of hidden infidelities is what? A circus?”

@asiyaqt wrote:

“Open marriage is the counterargument for infidelity!? And vice versa? Lmao maybe don’t get married wtf? You’re both wrong. Why do you need to be married if you’re in open relationships, wtf? Also, if you don’t want to be faithful to a partner, then don’t be married?”

@_IsheMe commented:

“The comment section shows the ignorance. Google is free. Non-monogamous couples/relationships can be just as healthy if not healthier than monogamous relationships.”

@ChatterBox1093 said:

“You're having issues with open marriage when men in "closed ones" are discovering they aren't their kid's father 20 something years after? And wives discovering their husbands were living double lives and have a "whole ass family" somewhere else after his death.”

@Awegreat1 replied:

“Polygamy is not open marriage, the man might have 3 wives, and he is only limited to them, if he sleeps with anyone apart from them, it's still cheating. But in an open marriage, I can sleep with about 10 partners a week as long as my partner is informed. So they are not the same.”

