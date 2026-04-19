About 400 guests attended the highly anticipated Michael movie premiere event in Johannesburg's Mall of Africa

They range from content creators to celebrities such as Bontle Modiselle, Robot Boii, and Tbo Touch, who was the host

A viral clip of the influencers dressed as the King Of Pop went viral, and social media users ripped into them

Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi attended the 'Michael' movie premiere. Image: Robot_boii

Source: Instagram

This was the night forever etched in some of Mzansi's most recognisable content creators. The Michael movie world premiere pulled in some of South Africa's notable personalities. Also getting their moment to shine were other creators at the exclusive Johannesburg screening.

SA celebs show out in Germany

Bontle Modiselle, however, wore a much more detailed look at the Berlin movie premiere. She described this moment as a dream for her, saying she was honoured to have received an invitation.

"When the moment calls, you answer with intention. Dressed for a night that celebrates legacy, storytelling, music history and global cultural impact. “MICHEAL” is such a brilliant movie, OMG. The Michael Movie World Premiere in Berlin, Germany 🇩🇪 was an absolute DREAM! Truly honoured to have received this invitation," she wrote.

Also attending was radio personality Tbo Touch, who later went on to host the event in Johannesburg.

"In my head, I’m Michael Jackson, and that’s enough. As a man thinks, so is he. Can’t wait for the world to see this epic movie #michael wow! @jaafarjackson @josephdjones @antoinefuqua I'm speechless, thank you for keeping the spirit of the King of Pop alive!"

He gave some epic MJ dance moves on the red carpet. Check out the Instagram post below:

Influencers trolled for MJ looks

Doing the most was Robot Boii, who previously went viral for his MaXhosa skhothane dance in Paris, and he wore Michael Jackson's Thriller look. He was all over the red carpet attempting to do some of MJ's iconic dance moves.

Also stealing the spotlight was Primo Baloyi, who also rocked one of MJ's iconic looks.

Mzansi stars got trolled for their Michael Jackson-inspired looks. Image: Michaeljackson

Source: Getty Images

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula trolled the stars on X with the caption:

"Being a South African influencer at events kuyafana nokuzikakela because what the hell is this mess?"

Mzansi reacted to the post. Below is what some had to say:

@Annie_Modiba stated:

"Cameras everywhere ke sana."

@FollowMakhi laughed:

"He was trying to be black Michael Jackson, give him some credit."

@AmoNtombi shared:

"Like what the hell. This is so embarrassing."

@ovi_x5 stated:

"Robot Boi and Primo are the biggest industry plants in SA entertainment. No one can convince me otherwise."

@maraporapo_10 said:

"Lucas Radebe and Mzwakhe Mbuli are everywhere le bona."

@Kane_GM9 said:

"That's why Americans think we're obsessed with them."

Priddy Ugly shades Somizi and Mohale

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle sat down with L-Tido, when Priddy Ugly took a shot at Mohale and Somizi Mhlongo's union.

Priddy Ugly highlighted that he and Bontle Modiselle got married on the same day as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

Source: Briefly News