Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle sat down with L-Tido on his podcast to discuss various topics, including their marriage and relationship

In a teaser shared by L-Tido on his X (Twitter) account on Wednesday, 11 February 2025, Priddy Ugly took a shot at Mohale and Somizi Mhlongo's union

Priddy Ugly highlighted that he and Bontle Modiselle got married on the same day as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung

Priddy Ugly threw jabs at Somizi and Mohale's union.

Award-winning rapper Priddy Ugly fired shots at Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s marriage in a recent podcast interview.

Reigning Briefly News Entertainment Awards Couple of the Year Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly have been couple goals for some time. The two sat down with rapper-turned-podcaster L-Tido to share the secret sauce to a long-lasting relationship, among other topics.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, L-Tido shared a teaser of the episode featuring Priddy Ugly and his wife and mother of two children, Bontle Modiselle. The post shared on X (Twitter) was captioned:

“Today on the #LTidoPodcast @BontleModiselle and @ItsPriddyUgly join us!!! As we fix the country 🍿🔥🎥”

Priddy Ugly shades Somizi and Mohale’s marriage

In the clip, Priddy Ugly and Bontle, who are yet to share the face of their newborn son, shared that privacy is one of the pillars of their union. Priddy Ugly explained how they kept their wedding private, despite being married on the same day as Somizi and Mohale, who had a lavish and highly publicised ceremony.

Priddy Ugly highlighted how Somizi’s marriage ended in divorce despite all the pomp and fanfare at the televised wedding ceremony.

“We got married on the same day as Somizi and Mohale, and I remember there was a big thing on social media that, ‘Yo, everyone knows about Somizi’s wedding, like we don't even know about your guys' wedding.’ But not to say anything negative on Somizi and his relationship, but look where that is and look where we're at,” Priddy Ugly said.

Watch the video below:

Priddy Ugly took a jab at Somizi and Mohale’s union while giving advice. Image: somizi, priddy_ugly

What happened to Somizi and Mohale?

SomGaga and Mohale were traditionally married in September 2019 and later had a white extravaganza wedding in 2020.

Their marriage was short-lived after the two of them levelled abuse allegations against each other, and the matter went to court

In a statement released on his Instagram account, Somizi Mhlongo clarified that he had withdrawn his divorce case against Mohale Motaung due to the invalidity of their customary marriage

While the two moved on, they have thrown shade and openly criticised each other on social media platforms, although once in a while, they share the same views on certain topics

Mohale Motaung responded to a viral social media post, suggesting he was open to dating people closer to his own age

Lasizwe goes on 'Awkward Date' with Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly

In more Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly news, before their appearance on the L-Tido Podcast, the celebrity couple went on an Awkward Date with Lasizwe, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Lasizwe shared a hilarious video after being a third wheel with lovebirds Bontle Modiselle and her hubby, Priddy Ugly.

